Tech’s Farewell Party and Preparing for the Rotation

I’m off today, but here’s a piece I wrote earlier this week to my paid members. In it, I lay out my investment framework for 2026 and beyond.

On one side sits opportunity, commodities… The other extreme risk as US tech approaches a historic culmination.

So, how do you manage that risk as an investor?

Read on to find out!

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Earlier this month, we issued a new recommendation and a detailed report.

I hope you’ve had the chance to check it out… It could be one of your most important editions yet!

In it, we lay out your investment framework for the coming years. A period that could become rather tricky to navigate.

We cover the trends emerging in the global economy: from conflict, trade barriers, and reshoring, and why each event shouldn’t be viewed in isolation…

Rather, a tremendous culmination pointing to one critical outcome: the breakdown of global trade.

As I pointed out in your report, our third and most prosperous wave of globalisation is being torn apart. And what comes next could have interesting parallels with the 1970s, the 1930s or even the 1910s.

Ultimately, those were testing phases in human history, and offer some unwelcome reminders of past perils!

Globalisation is cracking at the seams, but it certainly hasn’t crashed yet.

To reach that final endpoint, key events may still need to play out. And perhaps the most important one is this:

US Markets… Priced to Perfection

US markets, led by tech, are trading at all-time highs (again).

To me, this latest market push looks like a choreographed attempt by the tech elites to squeeze one final gasp out of this relentless 15-year melt-up.

That’s why I believe we’re entering ‘The Final Act.’ The grand finale before the curtains finally close.

And this farewell party is going to be epic… Led by the largest IPO’s in Wall Street’s history.

The major feature is, fittingly, the star of the show, the world’s richest person, Elon Musk and his rocket company, SpaceX.

A public listing that’s set to hit $1.5 trillion.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is planning another mega-listing this year, with a valuation expected to reach $1 trillion.

Other notable IPOs include Anthropic, Stripe, and Databricks.

For the tech elites, 2026 is the year to offload their equity onto the public. Why? I’m sure they have their reasons. But it should put you on high alert as an investor.

Look, I’m certainly not the first to connect the dots; there’s a bunch of commentary out there comparing today’s tech market to the peak of the Dot Com bubble 25 years ago.

Nevertheless, I do believe the grandeur set to unfold in 2026, alongside these extreme IPO listings, should be making you extra cautious.

Bottom line: 2026 promises to be a year like no other.

The celebrations, rocket launches, and tech titan court battles are going to be epic. And at the other side of that exuberance, the fallout could be equally monumental

This is market history in motion. A classic boom-to-bust tale.

But importantly for us, hard commodity assets are likely to be among the few to emerge from this fallout.

How so?

If you’re a long-term reader, you’ll know that I’ve maintained this theme for a long while now…

A great asset rotation, capital flowing from the new-world economy back to the old. And the grandeur revolving around these excessively valued IPOs is exactly the type of ‘topping indicator’ that suggests a rotation is coming, soon.

2026 is set to become a historic moment for the US market. And that’s why we need to unleash our Investment Framework.

That’s what your latest report aims to provide. So, make sure you read it!

Just a quick recap…

Once the fanfare from these IPOs culminates later in the year, markets could turn nasty quickly.

While we are still several months away from an eventful unwind… We should be thinking about the steps to prepare NOW.

Keeping your portfolio lean, focusing on the strongest names and beginning to build your cash pile. Those will be the three elements we’ll be focusing on.

It’s important to state that there are STILL buying opportunities.

But as we head into the unknown, we should focus more on resilient companies, like service stocks or royalty plays.

I also think anything energy-related on a major pullback deserves your attention in this market.

The same goes for precious and industrial metals. But only on significant pull-backs.

Bottom line: the key to protecting ourselves from US market volatility will be to target quality commodity stocks.

The convenient thing about this sector is that there are always markets surging while others are falling; in other words, opportunities to find value.

We recently witnessed that with gold, and that’s why I told you to double down on our gold producer, Capricorn Metals [ASX: CMM] in March.

And as we speak, a lot of energy names have seen a decent correction, which is why I’ve switched several names back to a BUY in the D&D portfolio.

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Looking for more actionable ideas for your portfolio?

I’ve just finished putting together a presentation that outlines the opportunity (re-emerging) in traditional energy stocks.

I’ve detailed specific ideas, including stock names for key energy plays to add to your portfolio RIGHT NOW.

You can access my latest presentation here.

Until next time.