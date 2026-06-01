ASX Capital Flight: Hedging into Markets with International Exposure

As yet, I haven’t had a lot to say about the Australian Government’s Tax Reform on capital gains tax discounts and negative gearing.

But with the dust settling and the emotion starting to calm, I think it’s time to unpack what the changes could do for the resource sector.

Perhaps one of the big surprises coming out of this year’s budget is the impact it could have across the junior mining sector.

An issue that’s being unreported, given that this sector forms the foundation for Australia’s economic future.

No doubt, you’ll understand that mining is a pillar in Australia’s economic resilience. It’s what saw our economy through the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

It’s also critical for our Terms of Trade; commodities are the country’s largest contributor to export revenue.

But it all starts with this: Exploration

All of today’s multibillion-dollar mining projects began as high-risk exploration ventures. A patch of dirt that only a few early investors recognised as holding potential.

Venture capital was put on the line, a high-stakes, low-probability bet that this patch of dirt would someday become a viable mine.

We all benefit, in one way or another, from the select handful of entrepreneurs and speculative investors who back an explorer in those early days to build a multi-billion-dollar business.

Which is why the recent tax changes and their potential impact on the junior mining sector seem to be amongst the most self-defeating aftermaths of this year’s budget.

Mineral exploration is the front end of the mining value chain, and it lives or dies on investor appetite.

Unlike a producing mine with cash flow and reserves, an explorer is selling a story, a target, and a probability. That story needs upside to survive.

If the tax rules trim the reward, the market does what it always does: it reprices the risk and demands a bigger margin of safety. AND it sends capital elsewhere!

So, how could the tax changes affect junior

mining investment in Australia?

The nitty-gritty of it looks like this… The government wants to replace the long-standing CGT discount with indexation and introduce a minimum tax on net capital gains for certain assets.

The net impact: investors WILL lose more of their profits to tax. And that presents a major disincentive, especially within speculative investments like junior mining stocks.

Explorers rely on repeated equity raisings to fund drilling, geophysics, assay work, and all the expensive steps between a concept and a discovery.

If investors become less enthusiastic because the tax outcome is less attractive, those raisings become harder, slower, or more heavily discounted.

Bottom line: a more punitive tax regime will result in fewer metres being drilled and fewer geophysical surveys.

In other words, a reduction in the number of new discoveries, and by extension, future revenue-producing mines.

So, let’s break this down as simply as possible, just on the off chance that someone from the Treasury department is reading this:

Less investor capital = less discovery in Australia.

Less discovery = fewer mines in Australia.

Fewer mines = less revenue for Australia.

The sum of all these = bad.

I think my 4-year-old would get this. It’s a pretty obvious consequence, which is why these tax changes are so difficult to fathom.

Australia Loses Badly

But there’s even bigger potential consequences here, one that could have lasting impacts beyond the current government…

You see, capital is mobile. If Australia makes early-stage resource investment less rewarding, investors won’t sit around out of loyalty.

They will move to jurisdictions where the tax code is more generous, the rules are clearer, or the upside is easier to keep.

That is especially important now, because global capital is already being pulled in multiple directions by higher rates, geopolitical tension, and the constant search for better returns.

That’s why I believe the Canadian stock market could emerge as a major victor in Australia’s destructive tax regime.

As I’ve pointed out in the past, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is already a major destination for junior mining investment.

Long-Term Capital Flight

In a market where liquidity, upside, and investor confidence are the pillars for encouraging investment, Canada is offering more on virtually all of these fronts.

In terms of a more favourable tax regime, the first $250,000 of gains realised by individuals in a calendar year will remain at the 50% discount rate.

With these punitive tax changes, it’s clear that Australia is losing its status as a risk-free jurisdiction in the mining sector.

That’s why I’ve always encouraged readers to diversify their portfolios beyond just holding ASX names. In fact, many of the positions in our model portfolio are TSX-listed.

Commodities are a global asset class, that means there’s no need to limit your exposure to local opportunities.

If you’d like to find out about the international mining opportunities that I’m recommending to readers, you can do so here.

Until next time.