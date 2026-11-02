Why Floor Prices Give Aussie Miners a Crucial Advantage

Lynas Rare Earths [ASX:LYC] shares jumped 4.2 per cent to $13.03 on Thursday after the company posted its best sales quarter in four years.

It was a good result given rare earths prices have been on the slide this year following a massive surge in 2025.

But what intrigued me most was the fact that Lynas received a premium for their product compared to the standard benchmark pricing.

The premium was due to recently signed ‘floor price’ contracts with key buyers.

To quickly remind you…

Floor price contracts set a guaranteed minimum sale price for mined minerals (especially critical ones like rare earths).

In financial speak, you’d call it a free ‘hedge’ on price falls.

More simply, it just means producers get paid a guaranteed minimum level even if market prices crash.

The U.S. has embedded them in new critical-minerals deals with allies (Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand) to encourage more non-Chinese projects to come online.

It’s all part of the ‘M.A.D. Scramble’ for critical mineral supply we’ve discussed recently between China and the US.

Crucially, it offers a key advantage for certain Aussie miners right now.

The proof is in the quarter

In March, Lynas signed a binding letter of intent with the US Department of War for about US$96 million in light and heavy rare earth oxides over four years, with a US$110-per-kilogram floor price for neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide.

Last week, the contract showed its worth in a softer rare earths market.

Gross sales hit US$301 million, up 55% from last year and the strongest result since mid-2022.

The average selling price reached a record $102.1/kg, up 88% even while sales volumes fell 17.7%.

Pricing, not tonnage, drove the result.

In comparison, the global benchmark price for an equivalent product mix was around US$96/kg over the same time period.

So Lynas picked up a nice premium to the market price.

Floor price agreements with the US and Japan now cover half of Lynas’ production, insulating the company from Chinese-influenced price swings.

But Lynas is just one player in a much bigger game.

It’s all part of Project Vault

Project Vault is the U.S. strategic critical-minerals reserve for commercial industry, announced in February 2026.

It’s a public-private partnership backed by up to $10 billion in long-term financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) – the largest deal in EXIM’s history

For the US, it acts as industrial insurance against supply shocks. US companies draw on reserves during disruptions while supporting domestic and allied production.

And Project Vault is growing fast.

Lately, there’s been 11 new bilateral deals, taking the total past 20, plus action plans from the EU, Japan, Mexico and the UK to develop border-adjusted price floors.

Then there’s FORGE, a new 54-nation trading bloc, replacing the old Minerals Security Partnership.

In six months, Washington has committed more than US$30 billion to this international pact, and the intent is clear – fund a pathway and wean Western manufacturers off their dependency on Chinese critical minerals.

A two-tier market is taking shape.

Of course, all this will take years, if not decades, to build out. And Chinese spot prices still set the global benchmark.

But producers inside the club, like Lynas, now have a massive advantage…

They get price floors, premiums, and financeable contracts in ways that weren’t possible before.

For ASX investors, being selective is key.

Companies like Arafura [ASX:ARU], Energy Transition Metals [ASX:ETM] and Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] have all inked deals with Traxys, which is one of the original procurement partners for Project Vault.

And many others are indirectly benefiting from closer cooperation between the US and Australia in the development of critical minerals.

I outline a few more key names to look out for in this presentation.

Remember, too, Bank of America’s new office opening in Perth.

A symbol of American capital flowing into Australia’s mining centre. As one of the world’s largest financial institutions tries to capture the deal-making flow from Project Vault.

Dan Janes, Bank of America head of investment banking in Australia, said:

“The firm has made a substantive decision that natural resources is going to be a core growth engine globally.”

But there are risks

Floors depend on politics: budgets and administrations.

And change is coming soon…

Mid-term elections in the US may shift the US focus.

At the company level, it’s also crucial to understand the terms of any agreement, its duration, and the extent of supply covered as part of the total project.

For example, in Lynas’ case, half of its revenue is still market-exposed, so any price falls still hit its revenue figures.

And in the near term, China supply decisions still dominate pricing.

Still, for the right miners, in the right commodities, it’s a massive advantage that could compound over the years as the US tries to secure supply to redomicile its manufacturing base.

Speak soon.