Why a boring market might be your friend

Picture the scene at the Palace of Versailles last Wednesday.

Donald Trump signs his peace deal with Iran, and within seconds he is gesturing at the cameras.

His verdict on the moment? “Oil down, stocks up.”

He hammered the same line on Truth Social flying home, talking up record highs and tumbling crude.

And the man has a point on the numbers, even if half of Washington thinks the deal itself is a stinker.

Crude is now sitting below US$80 a barrel, and US pump prices have dropped under US$4 a gallon.

The S&P 500 closed around 7,500 the day after the signing, with the Nasdaq jumping nearly 2% in a single session.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch…

Now flip your screen over to the home team.

The ASX 200 is doing its very best impression of a bloke dozing in a deckchair.

We are roughly halfway through the year and the index has managed something in the order of a 4% return.

Wall Street (SP500, blue line) is making fresh records while our market shuffles sideways and checks its watch (XJO, yellow line):

Source: TradingView

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Part of the gap is simple.

We do not have the engines that are powering the US rally.

There is still no OpenAI listed on the ASX, and no Anthropic either.

The biggest growth stories of this decade are not ours to own at home, so our index lacks that turbo boost.