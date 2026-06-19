What Elon Knows

Following on from my piece covering the SpaceX IPO, I thought it would be worth sharing a perspective from our US affiliates here at Fat Tail. So here’s space tech analyst Ray Blanco on what he’s looking at instead of the SpaceX headlines.

Regards,

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For the past two decades, TSMC (TSM) has been the most important company in technology.

Every Nvidia GPU. Every Apple chip. Every AI accelerator powering the models that are reshaping the industry. Most of it runs through fabs in Taiwan.

So when Elon Musk sat down to choose a foundry partner for Terafab — his hundred-million-square-foot, one-terawatt chip manufacturing moonshot — the obvious call was TSMC.

He didn’t make it.

He chose Intel Corp. (INTC).

That decision might be the most important signal in semiconductors this decade.

And almost nobody is talking about it right now — because everyone is watching SpaceX’s stock price.

Here’s what Musk knows that the market hasn’t figured out yet.

The Transistor Race Is Over.

Here’s What’s Next.

For the past decade, the most important number in technology was a single digit. How many nanometers between transistors on a chip.

TSMC won that race (although Intel has caught up).

They held the manufacturing lead at the bleeding edge — 5nm, 3nm, 2nm — and every major AI chip, every flagship GPU, every hyperscaler accelerator ran through their fabs in Taiwan.

The moat was density. The winner was whoever could print the smallest transistor most reliably.

That race is largely settled — but the next one has already started, and the unit of competition has changed.

It’s no longer about how small you can make a transistor. It’s about how cheaply and reliably you can move a photon across a package.

Here’s why that matters right now, this week, as SpaceX begins trading for the first time.

Modern AI chips aren’t single monolithic pieces of silicon anymore. They’re assemblies — multiple chiplets, memory stacks, I/O dies, all packaged together into one system.

The bottleneck isn’t the transistor inside any individual chiplet. It’s the connection between them.

Moving data across a package using copper wires generates heat, burns power, and hits hard physical limits as the distances shrink and the data rates climb.

The solution is light. Optical interconnect. Moving data as photons instead of electrons across the package boundary. It’s faster, cooler, and exponentially more efficient.

This is co-packaged optics — CPO — and it is the defining semiconductor battleground of the next decade.

And this is where something important happened.

What Elon Knows That Wall Street Doesn’t

Elon Musk chose Intel — not TSMC — as the primary foundry partner for Terafab.

The stated reasons are real: Intel offers dedicated, US-domestic, captive capacity that TSMC structurally cannot provide to a vertically integrated partner.

Intel’s 18A process node has genuinely closed the gap with TSMC’s best.

And Intel was hungry enough to say yes to a partnership that TSMC — fully booked by Nvidia, Apple, and AMD — couldn’t prioritize.

But there’s a deeper reason that the market hasn’t connected yet.

Intel has been developing silicon photonics for over two decades and has shipped more than 8 million photonic integrated circuits with over 32 million on-chip lasers.

Nobody else has run wafer-scale hybrid lasers in volume like that.

It isn’t a research project.

It’s a manufacturing capability that has been building for a quarter century.

And Intel’s EMIB packaging technology — the bridge that stitches multiple chiplets together — is winning real business right now.

Google placed a firm order for more than 3 million TPUs using Intel’s packaging technology.

Nvidia is running tests on EMIB for its next-generation Feynman architecture.

Terafab is the anchor that de-risks the entire Intel foundry thesis.

Terafab is Musk’s chip manufacturing bet — and it’s being built to power what SpaceX becomes after it goes public.

Approximately 80 percent of Terafab’s output is intended for space. And in orbit, the ground-level arguments against integrated photonics collapse.

On the ground, most of the industry has converged on external lasers for optical interconnect — partly for reliability, partly for thermal management, partly for serviceability.

You can hot-swap a failed laser module in a data center.

You cannot hot-swap anything in orbit.

In space, you can’t send a technician. You over-provision and route around failures. You build redundancy in. And you want the fewest discrete failure points — which is exactly what Intel’s integrated laser architecture delivers.

The orbital compute mission that Terafab is primarily designed to serve is the one environment where Intel’s contrarian photonics bet isn’t just defensible.

It may be exactly right.

The transistor density race was won in Taiwan. The packaging and photonics race is being built in America – and Intel is the one building it.