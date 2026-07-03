Viewer Stock Picks

As we kick off the new financial year, I am wondering whether we will see a nice bounce in Aussie stocks now that tax-loss selling season is over.

The first few days of July were a non-event, but today we are seeing a solid run, which I hope can continue into next week.

Gold stocks are leading the charge with a drop in the US dollar on the back of weak employment figures, sparking a recovery in the beaten-up gold price.

There is a case to be made that gold is oversold in the short term and could stage a rally, even if the longer-term outlook remains cloudy.

Despite today’s strong rally, the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] remains firmly stuck in its past-year range.

So instead of boring you to death with yet another analysis of the same chart, we are focusing on viewer-suggested stocks since it’s the first Friday of the month.

There is a wide variety of interesting stocks that Charlie and I look at today. There is a tungsten producer, a back pain management tech company, a laser firm, and a piddler sitting on a massive, stranded gas asset.

Since there wasn’t a big selection today, I thought I would give you a look at three of the best stocks suggested by members of my new service Murray’s Trading Room.

Every Wednesday, I spend an hour analysing the stocks members submit. I reckon the most powerful aspect of the service is seeing so many great suggestions, then filtering them through my trading model to find the best prospects.

I have already found multiple stocks to add to my key watchlists.

If you enjoy today’s session, you should consider joining Murray’s Trading Room by going here. It is incredible value for what you get. For 50% off just use code ‘ClosingBell’.

Closing Bell