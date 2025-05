Tune in today to watch the latest Closing Bell podcast with Murray Dawes. We discuss the outlook for US stocks, uranium, RBA “bulltish”…plus discuss a few stocks. Tune in now!

Tune in today to watch the latest Closing Bell podcast.

Murray Dawes and I have a ripping episode for you!

We discuss US shares…the outlook for uranium…and I call “bulltish” on RBA governor Michele Bullock. You’ll see why this matters for Aussie stocks.

Murray and I also discuss reader feedback on oil…plus more.

Enjoy!

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator