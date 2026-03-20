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Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Series Closing Bell

Triple Witching Could Trigger Sell-Off

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Markets are starting to show real signs of stress. The setup is there for increased volatility in the weeks ahead.

The S&P/ASX 200 has dropped nearly 8% in the last three weeks and is resting on major support.

The largest-ever triple witching hour is about to take place in the US, and in the past, the March triple witching hour has often led to a sell-off in the following week.

The S&P 500 remains stuck in its six-month range, but it’s just 200 points above its low.

72% of S&P 500 stocks are below their 50-day moving averages, suggesting underlying weakness.

It feels like it won’t take much to spark the conflagration.

The Iran war continues to escalate, with major gas facilities the target of attacks.

In this environment, you are brave to stick your neck out and say what is coming next, because the war could end, changing the situation.

So all I will say is that it’s not yet time to be gung-ho about buying the dip. There could be more volatility ahead.

The oil price has had a double top at US$120, retreating to US$105 by the end of the week. As we show you in the video below, the oil price rarely spends much time above US$110.

Gold has been hammered, seeing its worst week in years. Gold stocks are in freefall and could present a buying opportunity if the selling continues.

Bond markets around the world continue to see stiff selling pressure. UK 10-year bond yields have jumped 63 bps to 4.86% in three weeks.

The higher the correlation between stocks and bonds, the greater the chance that risk-parity funds will be forced to deleverage.

That can ignite further selling by other strategies, as mentioned last week.

Dr Copper is also under pressure, with attacks on gas infrastructure possibly igniting fears that economic growth will be threatened.

We discuss all of the above in today’s Closing Bell.

Just so you don’t leave with a sad look on your face, we finish up showing you a stock we have been discussing recently that continues to rally despite market weakness.

YouTube player

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader and International Stock Trader

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader…and then applies the same system to the ultra-speculative end of the Australian market in Fat Tail Microcaps (this service is strictly limited and via invitation only).

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