Today is COLLISION DAY. (Everything changes from here…)

Today, Wednesday, 18 February 2026, is a very important day.

I’m finally releasing an investment thesis that has been years in the making.

The ideas behind it were common threads of thought dating back to childhood.

But something properly clicked in me a few months ago when I saw one specific headline.

I think it could radically transform your investing fortunes in an increasingly chaotic world.

This investment thesis is going to guide the majority of my working hours, investment recommendations and research time for the next 2-3 years minimum.

I am all in.

Today I show you why… and five initial asset reallocations I think you should consider making right now. If not today… when markets open tomorrow.

Before we get to this investment thesis,

here’s an important prologue…

Humanity has experienced great ‘collisions’ before.

But none like the one we’re stepping into in 2026.

We are entering an era where multiple global forces are colliding.

With a single bottleneck: minerals.

I believe this unique collision point is about to reprice a whole bunch of assets. All around the world. But particularly here in Australia.

Let me explain…

In the Second Industrial Revolution, we saw a great collision.

Railroads. Cheap steel. Coal-fired electricity.

As a result, a third collision point came into play out of nowhere…

Truly global finance.

Everything locked together. Each collision point amplifying the others.

Creating a self-reinforcing boom in energy, infrastructure and industrial capacity.

Rail mileage in the United States tripled between 1860 and 1880 and then tripled again by 1920.

Opening enormous new markets for coal and steel in the process.

Electrification then collided with this phenomenon.

Transforming production, labour and urban life, and helping to drive a dramatic shift of workers out of agriculture and into industry.

This was not a story of “an invention” or “a discovery”.

It was a story of COLLISION

Multiple general-purpose technologies maturing at roughly the same time.

Drawing on the same pool of raw materials, capital and political attention.

And together creating an age of extraordinary growth.

There were exceptional gains for those who got into the right assets early in this historic collision point.

Today, right now, as you read this…

An even greater collision is taking place.

It entails four, much bigger structural forces.

All smashing into each other at the same time.

A decades‑long underinvestment in mining capacity

A heating resource “cold war” between the United States and China

The capital‑intensive, metal‑hungry green energy transition

And the giant ‘Fat Tail’ event hanging over all of it…

The sudden arrival of artificial intelligence as a genuine, system-level disruptor…

Individually, any one of these could plausibly support a powerful bull market in certain commodities and stocks.

COMBINED…

They form the ULTIMATE collision investment opportunity.

In my opinion, there’s no way you

(or even your kids) will see an early

investment opportunity quite like this…

What I’m talking about in the investment thesis I’m about to share with you is a regime shift in how the world values and secures the physical foundations of its digital and decarbonised ambitions.

For investors…

…especially those willing to take on geological, jurisdictional and development risk…

…this collision opportunity could mean gains on a scale that make even the China-led iron ore boom of the 2000s look parochial.

Australia, with its concentration of high-quality resource stocks sits near the centre of this collision story.

I have been hypnotized by this collision event for years.

Now it appears to be actually happening.

And I have some stocks for you.