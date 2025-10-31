Time to Gamble on Prediction Markets?

I’ll leave James to explain what has got him excited recently.

That sounds right up our alley.

James has built a name for himself by embracing the unconventional and pushing to normalise what many deem preposterous.

Today’s essay comes from James Altucher. He is a former hedge fund manager and well-known tech/crypto guru.

Charlie here, bringing you a fresh perspective from our international network.

In 2007, I invested several thousand dollars in a tiny startup called Buddy Media.

The company wasn’t particularly revolutionary – just a platform for brands to manage their Facebook pages.

But I saw something bigger.

Facebook was exploding in popularity, yet there was no direct way for regular investors to capitalize on its growth.

Buddy Media was my backdoor opportunity.

Five years later, Salesforce acquired the company for $689 million.

My initial small investment turned into millions.

All from spotting a backdoor play on a mega-trend before others caught on.

Today, I’m seeing another backdoor opportunity unfold – this time in the booming prediction markets space.

A Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity

Prediction markets are exploding in popularity.

Last month, Kalshi announced it’s on track to process $50 billion in trading volume this year, up from just $300 million in 2024.

Its competitor, Polymarket, recently secured an investment at an $8 billion valuation.

For context, that’s an 8x increase from its $1 billion valuation just two months earlier.

Major financial institutions are rushing to grab a piece of the action.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) and Webull now let customers trade prediction market contracts as easily as stocks.

The New York Stock Exchange just invested $2 billion to get into the game.

Analysts project prediction markets could become trillion-dollar platforms by decade’s end, growing approximately 770x from today’s $1.3 billion in daily volume.

For investors seeking to capitalize on this explosive growth, there’s a backdoor play not many people have seen.

Polygon’s Redemption?

Back in August 2022, I recommended Polygon (POL) to my readers as “The Crown Prince of Crypto.”

We saw Polygon as the leading contender to become Ethereum (ETH)’s chosen scaling solution, with a team that had spent over $1 billion acquiring bleeding-edge technology.

For those unfamiliar, Ethereum is like the internet’s financial system, but its 15-transaction-per-second limit creates high fees and slow processing during busy periods.

Layer-2 networks are built on top of Ethereum to solve this problem.

Polygon was an early layer-2 solution that showed tremendous promise.

But the crown prince stumbled.

Other layer-2 networks moved faster.

Arbitrum and Optimism gained significant traction, capturing developer interest and user activity that should have gone to Polygon.

Polygon’s token has underperformed during the broader crypto rally, down over 93% from its all-time highs.

But sometimes the market overlooks the seeds of an incredible comeback…

The Polymarket Connection

After losing ground to competitors, Polygon is making strategic moves to reclaim its dominance.

Polygon restructured its leadership team under co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, who recently became CEO of the Polygon Foundation.

Nailwal and team are now laser-focused on a game-changing innovation they call AggLayer.

Today’s crypto world is like a bunch of isolated islands with expensive, unreliable ferries between them.

AggLayer transforms this into a seamless continent where people can move freely without barriers or extra costs.

But Polygon has an ace up its sleeve that few investors have noticed.

Polymarket, the $8 billion prediction market, is built on Polygon’s blockchain.

Unlike most crypto applications, Polymarket offers a slick, intuitive experience.

Users don’t need to understand blockchain technology to place bets on election outcomes, sports events, or economic predictions.

Most don’t even realize they’re using a blockchain.

So far, the market has largely ignored this connection, even as Polymarket has skyrocketed in value and usage…

The Coming Catalyst

Later this year, Polymarket is expected to become available to US users after acquiring a regulated derivatives exchange (Polymarket and Kalshi remain unlicensed in Australia).

This expansion will likely come with a massive marketing push and exponential user growth, and in turn, drive renewed enthusiasm, usage, and investment into Polygon.

With the Polygon token currently trading at a significant discount to its previous highs, patient investors may be looking at a backdoor opportunity to capitalize on the prediction market boom.

The Backdoor Advantage

Backdoor investing has consistently proven to be one of the most reliable ways to capitalize on mega-trends that aren’t directly accessible to ordinary investors.

As prediction markets grow from billions to potentially trillions in trading volume, various opportunities will emerge for investors to profit.

Polygon’s position as the blockchain powering one of the world’s largest prediction markets means it could see incredible growth as Polymarket expands.

Investors properly positioned with the right investments today could be making the right gamble as prediction markets become a fundamental part of the financial landscape.

Sometimes the best opportunities aren’t the ones in the spotlight, but the infrastructure quietly powering the revolution behind the scenes.