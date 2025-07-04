Fat Tail Daily

Three Lithium Stocks in the Buy Zone

By

Lithium stocks jumped this week, so Murray and Callum discuss whether this could be the beginning of the second boom in lithium stocks. They also discuss a fund manager that is recovering and looking cheap

There is no sector that has taught investors about the boom and bust nature of markets better than lithium.

After a massive boom from 2020 to 2022, an even bigger bust occurred which dished out huge losses to investors.

But there are signs of life. Lithium prices in China jumped this week and many beaten up lithium stocks jumped with them.

In today’s Closing Bell Murray and Callum look at the wreckage that is the lithium sector, and point out that we may be in the early stages of another lithium boom.

Murray analyses a lithium ETF and three lithium stocks that are close to confirming buy signals.

They also run the ruler over a fund manager that has been through some tough times but may be turning a corner.

With Trumps Big Beautiful Bill passed, the big spending bill could feed further upside to a booming market. Bonds have reacted negatively to the bill and should be watched in case rates rise rapidly.

But with stocks creating new all-time highs daily investors should make hay while the sun shines.

