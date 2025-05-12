The Untold Tariff Story

The real tariff story isn't what you're reading in the headlines. It's not about short-term market volatility or quarterly earnings impacts. The true story – and the massive investment opportunity – is about the fundamental restructuring of American manufacturing that's now underway. Trump's tariffs are accelerating AI adoption in American industry. Today, I want to show you the companies that are emerging as the backbone of this transformation.

Today you’re going to hear from our favourite tech analyst over in the USA, Ray Blanco. Ray is part of the ‘Altucher Network’ that we launched last quarter. His expertise is very welcome, especially when the US markets went haywire back in March. Buying opportunities galore! We also have the ongoing coverage of the biggest trend in the world markets…artificial intelligence.

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

America’s AI-Powered

Nervous System

Real action is happening in the companies building the infrastructure and tools that make reshoring possible.

These are the companies that will determine whether American manufacturing can truly rise again – and they’re presenting investment opportunities that most investors are completely overlooking.

Nvidia: The $500 Billion

Manufacturing Commitment

The clearest sign that something big is afoot came a couple of weeks ago when NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced plans to produce up to $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure in the United States over the next four years.

This represents a huge shift in how the world’s most valuable chipmaker approaches manufacturing.

For decades, even the most American of technology companies have designed their products domestically but manufactured them abroad.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made the company’s intentions clear when he announced that: "adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency."

But Nvidia can’t do this alone. Reshoring manufacturing at this scale requires an entire ecosystem of support companies with specialized expertise.

The company has already begun production of its Blackwell AI chips at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSM)’s plant in Phoenix, Arizona, and is building new supercomputer manufacturing facilities in Texas through partnerships with Foxconn and Wistron.

Rockwell Automation: Nvidia’s

Strategic Partner in Factory Automation

If AI is the brain of America’s manufacturing renaissance, factory automation is the nervous system that makes it possible. And Rockwell Automation (ROK) is positioned to benefit.

Nvidia and Rockwell are connected in a powerful reshoring alliance.

In March, Rockwell announced a significant collaboration with Nvidia to accelerate a next-generation industrial architecture. The partnership aims to create the factory of the future by making it easier for automation customers to digitize industrial processes.

This partnership has two key components that directly support Nvidia’s US manufacturing ambitions:

First, Rockwell is integrating Nvidia’s Omniverse Cloud technology with its Emulate3D software, creating sophisticated digital twins of production systems. These digital twins allow manufacturers to design, simulate, and optimize factory layouts before breaking ground – dramatically accelerating the deployment of new US-based facilities.

Second, Rockwell is incorporating Nvidia’s Isaac robotics platform into its autonomous mobile robots, which will be essential for maximizing efficiency in these new factories. In a labor market where skilled workers are scarce, these AI-enhanced robots will be the backbone of reshored manufacturing.

With approximately 20% market share in US factory automation, Rockwell provides the critical systems that allow manufacturers to implement smart manufacturing at scale – the sensors, controls, and software that turn traditional factories into modern, AI-enabled production facilities.

As Nvidia builds its $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure in the US, Rockwell’s automation technologies could be essential for making these facilities economically competitive against overseas alternatives.

What makes Rockwell a really great reshoring play is that it benefits regardless of which specific companies decide to reshore. Whether it’s semiconductors, electric vehicles, or pharmaceuticals coming back to American soil, all require the automation expertise that Rockwell provides.

That makes Rockwell a direct play on the reshoring trend. The company’s deep expertise in industrial automation positions it perfectly for this transformational moment.

UiPath: The Software Powering the

Automated Factory

While Rockwell provides the physical automation infrastructure, UiPath (PATH) delivers the software intelligence that optimizes operations across the entire manufacturing process.

UiPath specializes in enterprise automation and AI software that allows companies to streamline complex workflows – exactly what’s needed when building new manufacturing operations from scratch on American soil.

The company recently made a strategic acquisition of Peak AI, which focuses on optimization solutions specifically for the retail and manufacturing sectors. This positions UiPath to help companies navigate the complex logistics challenges that come with reshoring.

What’s particularly interesting about UiPath is that it’s developing specialized tools to help companies adapt quickly to changes in tariff environments – a capability that’s suddenly become essential in today’s volatile trade landscape.

By combining robotic process automation with advanced AI, UiPath helps manufacturers achieve the efficiency gains necessary to make American manufacturing economically viable despite higher labor costs.

The Connected Ecosystem:

Nvidia, Rockwell, and UiPath

While the market remains fixated on whether Trump’s tariffs will hurt quarterly earnings, smart investors are positioning themselves for the long-term structural changes these policies will drive.

What’s particularly powerful about this investment thesis is how these companies form an integrated ecosystem:

Nvidia provides the AI chips and infrastructure that power next-generation manufacturing. Rockwell Automation delivers the physical automation systems and robots that make reshoring economically viable. UiPath supplies the software automation that optimizes operations and workflow.

This creates a virtuous cycle: Tariffs make offshore manufacturing less economically attractive, so companies invest in domestic manufacturing facilities.

These facilities implement Nvidia’s AI, Rockwell’s physical automation, and UiPath’s software automation. This integrated approach enables cost-competitive manufacturing despite higher US labor costs. Success stories encourage more reshoring, restarting the cycle.

This ecosystem approach creates a multi-year growth runway for all three companies.

And unlike the highly speculative valuations we’re seeing in many generative AI companies, these automation leaders are trading at reasonable multiples despite their strategic positioning in the reshoring revolution.

To a bright future,

Ray Blanco,

Senior Analyst, Altucher’s Investment Network Australia

Murray’s Chart of the Day

— S&P 500 Weekly Chart

Source: Tradingview

We are approaching crunch time for the S&P 500.

The bounce from oversold levels has been sharp and good news about US-China trade talks is stoking the rally higher.

The sell zone of the correction from the all-time high hit in January sits between 5,800-6,000. That is just a little higher than where we are trading right now (5,760).

If the market sails through this zone without a care and the weekly trend turns back up there will be little reason to remain bearish.

But if as I suspect, the buying runs out of puff in that area and the selling returns, we should be on the verge of the next leg down in the correction.

There is still solid short-term upside momentum, so it is too early to call it one way or the other. But I will be watching the market like a hawk over the next few weeks to see how it handles the sell zone.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps