The Trilogy Trade Is up 12% in Two Weeks

First uranium, then gold, and now oil

Oil has jumped 12% in two weeks from major support. Another jump higher in the short-term could trigger a buy signal that has worked six times out of six over the past few decades.

In today’s Closing Bell, Murray shows you the exciting set up in oil so you are prepared to act when the time comes.

Hands up who is bored to death of this market?

The last four months has been worse than watching paint dry. Volatility is plummeting as market breadth continues to deteriorate.

A few hot stocks keep marching higher and the rest of the market is dead.

That’s why I’m so interested in the current set up in oil. It is about the only game in town that looks remotely close to an exciting move.

If you are a regular reader you will know that I think Brent crude oil above US$95.00 will look super bullish. I am preparing members of my trading services to attack the opportunity because there is little else on offer in such a stagnant market environment.

In today’s Closing Bell video, I give you an update on the situation because oil has jumped 12% in the last two weeks. The situation is touch and go because the long-term trend turned up recently but the confirmation trigger for a trade hasn’t gone off. Yet.

Members of my more conservative trading service Retirement Trader caught the big move in uranium last year before it went vertical and also jumped into a bunch of gold stocks late last year just before gold rocketed to a new all-time high.

If you have followed Closing Bell for a while, you don’t need to believe what I’m saying because you saw it for yourself.

That’s why I’m calling the bet on oil my trilogy trade. It’s the third big opportunity in a year that’s worth going after, in a market that isn’t offering much more than a kick in the pants.

You can gain access to my special report on this brewing opportunity until midnight on Monday, 24 June, by clicking this link. We are reopening access to it for a few days because oil prices are starting to move and I think the risk/reward equation is compelling.

If you need a recap on the oil price and how the chart looks now that oil has jumped 12% in two weeks, watch the Closing Bell video above and then check out my special report after that.

