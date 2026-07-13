The Trillion-Dollar Bet

A new asset class is rising. And it wants to know whether you think France will win the World Cup, or if Bitcoin will hit US$150,000 by Christmas.

Prediction markets were once a niche hobby. Now they’re one of the fastest-growing corners of finance.

Source: Pew Research Center [Click to open in a new window]

Combined monthly trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket climbed from under US$5 billion in September last year to roughly US$24 billion by April.

Then the FIFA World Cup arrived. Macquarie estimates the sector topped US$50 billion in trading during June alone. This is no longer a fringe product.

At the same time, Kalshi’s valuation climbed from US$2 billion to US$22 billion in a year.

Intercontinental Exchange, the parent of the New York Stock Exchange, has committed up to US$2 billion to Polymarket to bring it further mainstream.

Who’s really winning

The pitch behind these platforms is simple. There’s no ‘house’ setting the odds. Users trade against each other, and the market price becomes a running probability.

A recent report from US think tank The Roosevelt Institute complicates that pitch.

It analysed Kalshi’s trading data and found that ordinary retail users have lost roughly half a million dollars since 2021. Most of that came from sports betting.

The pattern holds on Polymarket too. The Wall Street Journal reviewed more than a million accounts. It found that over 70% of traders lost money, while just 0.1% of accounts captured 67% of all profits.

Kalshi disputes the findings, arguing poor data collection. But that doesn’t explain why profits look just as concentrated on Polymarket.

In my opinion, both platforms reflect a reality about modern trading.

Professionals with better info and faster algorithms are capturing most of the value. Everyday users are largely providing the liquidity and are left holding the bag.