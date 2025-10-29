The Sixth Hour: Junior Mining’s First Major Opportunity in 20 Years

Resource investors have had one thing on their mind in 2025… Gold, Gold, Gold!

Gold has absorbed the bulk of investment attention and speculative enthusiasm.

However, I believe there’s an underlying momentum across the entire mining sector that extends far beyond this single market.

And it aligns perfectly with how I track the commodity cycle.

You see, I’ve often described gold as an EARLY mover in the upward turning of the broader resource market.

In past cycles, gold was often the first commodity to rise in value.

Some readers may be familiar with this concept, such as the historical trend where silver traditionally follows in gold’s wake.

And we’re again seeing that play out, right now, in 2025.

However, what’s less familiar is the concept that other commodities tend to follow gold as well…

Across the board, I suspect we’ll see industrial metals, such as copper, aluminium, and zinc, rising, in addition to critical minerals and energy stocks, including oil, gas, and coal.

This would follow the typical path of an upward turning of the commodity cycle. And I see no reason why this cycle will be any different.

The Wheels are Turning

If you’re invested in the broader resource market, I think there’s clear evidence that this observation is proving correct.

Yesterday, I instructed my readers to sell their position in RPMGlobal [ASX: RUL] after it formally accepted a takeover bid from the giant US earthmoving company, Caterpillar.

We’ll be closing that position with a 217% gain since we added it in November 2023.

We also took half profits on another mining services contractor, ALS [ASX: ALQ]. A company that does lab analysis work for drilling samples.

That stock has increased by over 100% since we first added it to the portfolio two years ago.

We also sold another mining service play called Perenti [ASX: PRN] for similar gains back in August.

The key thing: for all three of these stocks, the majority of the gains have come in 2025.

This is a CLEAR signal

for what comes next…

You see, mining service stocks are fully leveraged to rising activity in the resource sector.

As activity elevates, mining service stocks experience a direct uplift in revenue and underlying profit.

That’s why, like gold, I view mining service stocks as early-cycle movers.

They MOVE ahead of the broader resource sector as the commodity cycle turns bullish.

Directly benefitting from an uplift in CAPEX, which could include things like rising drilling activity or mine expansion.

This is all built on a return in confidence.

So, the key point here is this…

By understanding how the commodity cycle operates, we’ve been able to convert that into substantial profits, despite this cycle being in its infancy.

We’ve focused our attention on early-cycle movers, which include these mining service examples, as well as some high-quality producers.

And as these gains prove to you, we’re seeing this play out exactly as anticipated.

So, what comes next?

2025 is much more than a GOLD story.

The broader commodity cycle is turning increasingly bullish… Gold prices have certainly led the way (as expected), but other commodities, such as silver, copper, and platinum, are also rising and sitting at multi-year highs.

Yet, copper and gold have entirely DIFFERENT demand drivers.

Again, that’s the cycle in motion.

Where the tide lifts all boats across the resource market.

But here’s the thing: even if you haven’t put a single investment into the resource market yet, you’re not too late!

We’re still early.

Use this update as your proof of how the cycle is unfolding.

Then get positioned for what comes next!

The SIXTH HOUR is here.

For most of 2025, investor capital has been focused on income-generating companies — those demonstrating immediate balance sheet health thanks to rising commodity prices.

Investment has been positive but far from speculative.

As I detailed above, that’s one of the first steps in the upward turning of the commodity cycle.

And as the commodity cycle unfolds, sentiment begins to trickle down the development pipeline.

It starts with the producers and mining service companies.

Then, FLOODS into the developers and explorers, what we would call the junior mining sector.

You can sum it up like this:

2025 was the year when miners and other income-generating stocks within the resource sector surged, thanks to rising commodity prices and a shift in investor sentiment towards real-asset investments.

But today all signs point to speculation.

This is how the commodity cycle operates. And I don’t see how this one will be any different.

In fact, I suspect speculation in this particular cycle could become especially pronounced given the prolonged underinvestment in exploration over the last fifteen years.

Again, something I’ve written extensively about in the past.

There’s clear evidence that the ‘trickle-down effect’ in mining is underway… Capital is starting to move into the more speculative junior mining market.

But this setup doesn’t happen often.

In fact, the last time we witnessed a bullish transition into junior mining stocks was way back in 2005.

Around 20 years ago!

This is what I’d describe as the last time we witnessed the SIXTH HOUR in the junior mining market—the start of a significant upswing event that culminated at MIDNIGHT… Or 2011.

