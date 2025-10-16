The only AI that will ACTUALLY steal your job

Fears about automation stealing jobs have been around since the Luddites…at least. But it’s not like innovation began with the loom…

The invention of the wheel caused must’ve caused a major social panic. Can you imagine the lines of unemployed labourers with nothing to carry?

Not to mention how the spinning wheel caused mass unemployment before the loom was dreamt up…

The Spinster Labour Union must’ve kicked up quite a stink at the time…

No doubt the nursing profession was in uproar over the discovery of penicillin. It cut their hours and caused a serious shortage of work…

We’re still living with a surplus of nurses thanks to the rapid advances in medical technology since…

And serfs were furious to leave their agricultural servitude as farms grew so productive that they were no longer needed to work the fields…

What hogwash!

And yet, countless people today believe AI will cause unemployment!

They are delusional. With thousands of years of history proving otherwise, we still repeat the same mistake.

Technological progress makes us more productive, not unemployed. Freeing up labour to do something additional is the very source of prosperity, not unemployment.

And yet…

There is one form of AI that I’m growing very worried about. It won’t just steal your job though. It’ll destroy it altogether.

The age of drone hybrid

asymmetric warfare has begun

No doubt you’ve heard about drones’ dominance on the Ukrainian battlefield. More than 70% of front line casualties are caused by short-range drones.

But it’s the economic impact that makes drones so dangerous. They are the ultimate weapon of asymmetric warfare.

This isn’t all out warfare like you know it – it’s hybrid, it mixes elements of traditional war with strategic “boundary testing.”

Seeing what the adversary can let you get away with.

The drones being deployed across Europe are a one such example and one of the most powerful tools, because the “damage margin” is so high.

This means they can inflict damage many times greater than their cost of production and use. Not just battlefield casualties but economic damage.

The UK’s Gatwick Airport was the first example of this in action. Drone sightings repeatedly shut the airport down in 2018. A drone that probably cost hundreds of dollars to buy cost the economy hundreds of millions!

That phenomenon has since become a serious economic problem across Europe.

Both the Copenhagen and Munich airports were recently shut in response to drones. A second Danish airport was shut down a second time shortly after due to drone sightings. And Danish military bases had a drone scare too.

What a weapon! But who’s wielding it?

The Financial Times claims, “The Danes seem pretty certain that Russia was the source of their problem.” Although some media is reporting a lack of published evidence.

The Polish government is claiming Russian drones are in making incursions into its airspace too. “The hybrid war is ongoing and all countries in the European Union will experience it,” the Polish Defence Minister said recently.

The Danish prime minister told the Financial Times that recent drone incursions are “only the beginning” of a “hybrid war” and sabotage campaign.

On 2 October, the UK’s Telegraph newspaper reported that a tanker believed to be the drone mothership behind the hybrid war attacks on Denmark and Germany had been seized by the French. They connected it to nine drone attacks on airports and infrastructure!

The EU has announced its plans to launch a “Drone Wall” to prevent Russian drones from entering its airspace.

Can you imagine how much such a plan would cost?

AI will make drones more

dangerous and more dominant

Drones are using AI to become autonomous. That means hands-off operation. This will allow them to dominate the battlefield even more than they already do. With even less evidence as to who is responsible.

With hybrid warfare already underway, empowering its greatest weapon even more threatens to destroy our economies. Subsea cables, factories, power infrastructure and telecommunications assets are all targets alongside airports.

Soon, a determined group of delinquents with a thousand dollars could cause a major financial, energy or infrastructure crisis. And never get caught.

So, AI needn’t achieve “General Intelligence” to destroy humanity. We’re quite capable of using AI to destroy each other first. And drones that use AI to achieve autonomous operations are a major step in that direction.

The “War on Terror” has cost the global economy trillions. Not to mention the chaos of airport security and other inconveniences.

Drones and AI threaten to do far worse.

Militaries around the world are announcing countless drone development deals. Drone stocks are soaring faster than gold miners. And drones are already delivering goods in technologically advanced places like…China.

The drone boom cannot be stopped. Let’s hope it doesn’t blow anything up along the way.

