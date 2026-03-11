The Age of Hard Assets is Upon Us

It’s eerily quiet on the China front.

Just 3 mentions of China on the front page of Bloomberg News, last I checked.

They’ve offered to mediate in the Iran conflict.

Meanwhile Brent crude is down to US$88 a barrel.

That’s Europe’s benchmark.

The US WTI measure of oil prices should be fine, but if Europe gets squeezed, that could change the calculus around Ukraine quite quickly.

Because as I said last week – Venezuela=Iran=Ukraine=China.

Wherever you look though, the headlines all point to fear.

This is why the mainstream financial

media isn’t to be trusted…

The big headlines will scream fear – because that’s what sells.

I awoke to oil rationing alerts on my phone.

No surprises there.

Yes, Australia barely ever keeps much traditional energy on hand, just a few weeks in fact.

Australians are likely worried about our oil supplies today – to say nothing of our gas supplies on the east coast.

Hopefully Iran serves as a kick up the bum to get our natural gas production situation sorted.

I won’t get bogged down in our incessant need to self-sabotage today.

But what if everything will be fine?

And what’s left for investors in the aftermath of the Iran conflict?

The answer: Commodities.

Hard assets.

Here’s the tell…

Russia and China have been remarkably quiet given the entire geopolitical board has been torn asunder in just a few months…

Which leads me to suggest that this is just the first phase of a multi-phase gambit by the US.

What follows was telegraphed to the market in Saudi Arabia a few months ago.

The US critical minerals tzar, David Copley, announced to the stage at the Future Minerals Forum that the US will commit “hundreds of billions” in debt and equity to the mining industry in the coming years:

Source: Youtube

It was serious, and it was a marker of intent.

This isn’t a test run.

The US is putting its foot down on the flows of sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran.

The next step is to go hard at the global mining industry to loosen China’s grip on the metals that run the world.

It’s part of the reason that BHP Group [ASX:BHP] is the only trade in town for the big end of the market.

Miners up, banks down.

That was my big call in my outlook for 2026.

I said:

Source: Fat Tail Daily

Since then, BHP has outstripped CBA handily.

The next step is to see if money starts to aggressively flow down to select ASX small cap commodities plays with projects in key jurisdictions.

It could be a massive lithium-boron project in Nevada, nice and close to the new US critical minerals stockpile in the desert.

Did I mention boron is crucial for nuclear reactors?

Or it could be Australia’s largest undeveloped hard rock lithium mine.

Yes, the Strait of Hormuz is the obvious chokepoint in the world right now.

But it’s the less obvious ones where opportunity could lie for investors.

The above are just some of the chokepoints I’m looking at right now.

