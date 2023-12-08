Stocks to Buy if Rates Have Peaked

As the rally in bonds gathers steam it may be time to look for opportunities in stocks that have suffered the most in the inflation panic over the last few years.

High yielding property and infrastructure stocks have seen stiff selling pressure as interest rates spiked and commercial property prices came under pressure due to the post-COVID hangover of falling occupancy rates.

Perhaps there are a few oversold gems that should bounce back as rates fall.

I show you a list of stocks in today’s Closing Bell video that have shown signs of life in the last few months, giving us a hint that the worst may be over for them in the immediate future.

The correction has been brutal in many of these stocks, so you’d want to do some due diligence before deciding whether to invest or not. If they have high exposure to commercial property they may be worth steering clear of due to the longer term structural issues that they face.

But as a starting point for your investigations, I think this is a good list to get you started.

