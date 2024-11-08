Stay Bullish until this Happens

There is the chance we see a solid Santa rally heading into the end of the year now that the US election is out of the way. Murray shows you what could derail the party and which stocks are having a major breakout right now.

Market commentators are in a frenzy…

They are all speculating where the markets will head, now we know Trump is back in the White House.

If you read all 1,000 articles, I’m sure you’d end up none the wiser for your efforts.

My advice? Don’t follow the crowd in a knee jerk reaction just days after the election.

I have seen many instances where the market is led up a garden path in the first week or so after a big announcement. Then, all of a sudden, the direction changes.

I’d prefer to sit back and allow traders to fall over themselves, and then step in when things become clearer.

But the first major thing to note is that conditions remain bullish.

Until proven otherwise you should remain invested and looking for opportunities.

The only thing that will derail the bullish picture in stocks is if US bonds continue to sell off as rapidly as they have been over the last few months.

If bonds start to rally again, conditions are ripe for a serious Santa rally into the end of the year that you won’t want to miss out on.

That’s why I start today’s video by giving you the exact interest rate levels that US 10-year bonds need to remain below to keep the bullish vibes alive.

If rates remain below this level it is game on, and stocks can continue their ascent.

I also show you a few Aussie stocks that have seen strong buying and look ready for a major breakout.

They are companies with exposure to US earnings that will benefit as company taxes over there are lowered and growth increases.

