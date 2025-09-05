Silver is the New Gold

Was the 160 point fall in the ASX 200 the hint you need to sell up and bank profits from the last year? Murray and Callum answer that question and consider the effect the worldwide bond market selloff could have on stocks going forward. Many sectors are firing with silver and platinum starting to outpace golds moves and likely to head higher.

The ASX 200 was hammered over 160 points on Wednesday.

Is it the hint investors needed to take some profits after a great run?

In today’s Closing Bell Murray and Callum consider the upcoming seasonal weakness in September and October and worldwide bond selloff while trying to unravel the next moves in the markets.

Gold and silver are flying, and platinum is coming along for the ride. Murray points out that silver is now trending strongly and could head in a straight line to US$45-50.

They also look at the impressive strength in iron ore recently and the return of the Aussie consumer. Recent GDP figures and discretionary retail results show that people are finally opening up their wallets again.

They finish off today’s session checking out the charts of a fund manager and finance firm to keep your eyes on.

