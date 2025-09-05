Fat Tail Daily

Silver is the New Gold

Was the 160 point fall in the ASX 200 the hint you need to sell up and bank profits from the last year? Murray and Callum answer that question and consider the effect the worldwide bond market selloff could have on stocks going forward. Many sectors are firing with silver and platinum starting to outpace golds moves and likely to head higher.

The ASX 200 was hammered over 160 points on Wednesday.

Is it the hint investors needed to take some profits after a great run?

In today’s Closing Bell Murray and Callum consider the upcoming seasonal weakness in September and October and worldwide bond selloff while trying to unravel the next moves in the markets.

Gold and silver are flying, and platinum is coming along for the ride. Murray points out that silver is now trending strongly and could head in a straight line to US$45-50.

They also look at the impressive strength in iron ore recently and the return of the Aussie consumer. Recent GDP figures and discretionary retail results show that people are finally opening up their wallets again.

They finish off today’s session checking out the charts of a fund manager and finance firm to keep your eyes on.

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader & International Stock Trader

Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader…and then applies the same system to the ultra-speculative end of the Australian market in Fat Tail Microcaps (this service is strictly limited and via invitation only).

