Rising Yields, Hot Uranium Stocks and Your Picks

This week’s Closing Bell tries to answer the questions raised by rising interest rates worldwide. We also look at viewer picks and finish up with a deeper look at uranium stocks.

On rising rates, is it a canary in the coal mine that is telling us to derisk and hide under the bed? Or is it a sign of solid growth?

What needs to happen to rates before stocks react in a major way?

Is the bear flattening of the yield curve a cause for concern?

I look at the history of the yield curve and compare it to moves in the S&P 500, looking for clues about our current predicament.

The long end of the US yield curve is the thing to keep an eye on, as well as the spread of high-yield corporate debt above government bond yields.

As long as both remain contained, the good times can continue.

The second half of this bumper issue of Closing Bell looks at the four most interesting stocks suggested by viewers.

There is a speculative punt on data centre technology, a vertically integrated water service provider, a brownfields gold miner, and a uranium miner.

So, a lot of interesting stories to tell.

There are so many uranium stocks looking hot that I thought it would be worthwhile to consider the suggested uranium stock compared to other stocks in the sector.

Charlie and I enjoyed gasbagging at each other so much that we lost track of time. We hope you enjoy today’s extended version, and if not, you can always speed us up so we sound like chipmunks.

Closing Bell