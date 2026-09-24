Mind the Gap — Part 1.

“The tendency of mechanical progress is to make your environment safe and soft; and yet you are striving to keep yourself brave and hard…So in the last analysis the champion of progress is also the champion of anachronisms.” ― George Orwell, The Road to Wigan Pier

I want to look at AI in the workforce from a historical perspective.

As someone far wiser once said, ‘to look forward, sometimes we must look back’.

And so, I want to start with George Orwell.

When people reach for George Orwell, it’s often to draw on his novel 1984 to rail against some authoritarian condition.

But the origins of those thoughts came from a lesser-known book of his that recently caught my attention. The Road to Wigan Pier is a first-hand account of England’s industrial North, based on his travels there in 1936.

A ‘Pier’ makes us think of a sunny seaside town and breezy conditions.

Instead, we’re met with Orwell’s dreary depiction of ‘slag-heap infested hills and belching chimneys’.

Oldham, Manchester 1936

Source: BritanfromAbove.org

Amidst these polluted lands, Wigan’s Pier is a coal-loading jetty. Just another industrial tool.

The book’s main meditation is on the impoverished conditions of workers and their relationship to class and machine.

Source: Blackstone Publishing

It’s a reflection that leaves even Orwell dismayed. If the machine’s purpose is to eliminate work — he worries — then pursued to its conclusion, might it eliminate the good that work develops in us?

Skill, courage, endurance. Effort and striving are central to Orwell’s idea of humanity.

He muses that the logical endpoint of mechanical progress is to reduce a person to ‘something resembling a brain in a bottle’.

Oh, how he’d spin in his grave today.

Yet he accepted that machines were here to stay. One should accept the machine, he argued, ‘like one accepts a drug: warily, suspiciously, and knowing it carries cost’.

Ninety years after that journey, our questions are again about humanity, work, and machine.

The North’s ‘dark satanic mills’ are now long atrophied. The struggles are now borne by the towns left behind in this new economy. And that brain in a bottle, AI, now dominates headlines.

There’s plenty to debate about where this ends. But before we get there, we need to pass through a period that complicates every technological revolution.

The lag.

The space between inventing a technology and its effects flowing through to our lives and economy.

A time of tumult. A time of change that, today for me, feels as sharp as almost anything since 9/11.

For investors, these periods often carry a cost. The Canal bubble. The Railway Bubble. The Dotcom.

We can imagine what AI might eventually do for us. The harder question is how much we should pay for profits that depend on businesses changing how they work.

Because the bills for this revolution are arriving.