Reflation Trade or Fed Takeover?

I hope you enjoyed the three-part trader education series we released over the Christmas break.

If you didn’t have time to watch them, be sure to check them out:

Once you have scrubbed up on the theory, you will be able to follow along with my chart analysis without the furrowed eyebrows.

I also hope you have been paying attention over the past year as I pointed out various commodities that looked ready to run.

Regular Closing Bell viewers should be well-positioned in copper, uranium, rare earths, lithium, and platinum group metals (PGMs).

They have all been flying over the Christmas break and look ready to move higher as the rally in commodities broadens.

In today’s Closing Bell, we check out some of the base metals that have been in the doldrums for years but are finally perking up.

Aluminium, zinc, and even nickel have started moving.

Perhaps it is a sign of better economic times ahead, as small caps also play some serious catch-up.

There could also be a monetary angle as we head towards a new US Fed chairperson in the next few months.

If the new pick is a Trump yes-man (or woman), we may see further interest rate cuts, and the US economy could run hot into the mid-term elections.

A weak US dollar could light a fire under commodities generally.

Whatever the cause, there is no doubting the uplift in the commodities sector and the prospect of more rises ahead.

Stocks in general are nudging up against all-time highs and trending, so there is no option but to go with the flow and hope the good times continue.

So I hope you enjoy the first Closing Bell of 2026 and that I can continue to show you the power of my trading model to capture great gains.

Be sure to leave us a like and a comment on YouTube if you killed it in 2025 and managed to load up on the commodities mentioned above.