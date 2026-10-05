Subscribe
Latest

Red September, Green October?

By ,

Every ASX sector finished the past month in the red. Lachlann Tierney explains why September lived up to its reputation, and the three sectors he's watching for small-cap opportunities.

Ouch, what a ruthlessly red September that was.

Every single sector finished the past month in the red. Take a look at this chart from Market Index:

Data chart

Source: Market Index

[Click to open in a new window]

The ASX 200 fell a little over ~3% across September.

Real estate took the biggest hit, down 6.03%. Even health care, the best of a bad bunch, slipped 0.48%.

I’d flagged September as a likely rough patch ahead of time in an August note to you.

And so it came to pass.

History says it’s the weakest month on the calendar:

Data chart

Source: Livewire

[Click to open in a new window]

The RBA added to the pain on 29 September, lifting the cash rate to 4.6% in its fourth rate rise of the year.

The RBA’s board also noted the economy appeared to be slowing.

So where do you look when everything is falling?

You’ll notice I highlighted three sectors on that chart.

Industrials, IT and Materials.

That’s where I’m hunting for small-cap opportunities right now, particularly industrials.

Industrials took a lighter hit

Industrials held up better than most, down just ~1.2% over the month.

Companies doing essential work with healthy balance sheets can help shield investors from the worst effects of a slowdown.

With the RBA itself pointing to slowing growth, that protection could be very handy.

Tech looks oversold

Information technology fell ~3.6% over the month, although the real damage started much earlier.

Between October 2025 and March 2026, the ASX tech sector lost around half its value.

The market dubbed it the “SaaSpocalypse”.

SaaS stands for software-as-a-service, the subscription model the industry relies on, and investors feared AI would make a lot of it redundant.

I think the selling went too far in certain places.

When a whole sector gets dumped at once, quality businesses land can often go missing with the bathwater.

For patient investors, I think there could be significant value in tech companies with loyal customers and strong cashflows and growth ahead.

Developer costs (overheads on labour) are coming down quickly.

If the customers keep signing up for long-term contracts – you’ll likely see some great margins emerge at certain tech companies.

Many investors are still terrified of tech.

And that has me thinking of Warren Buffett’s old advice about being greedy when others are fearful.

Materials and the China signal

Materials had a tough month, down ~4.7%.

I still believe commodities are the only way the world digs itself out of this high inflation mess.

Prices rise when the world runs short of stuff.

The long-term fix is more supply, and that starts with raw materials pulled out of the ground.

There’s also an encouraging signal coming out of China.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, rose to 50.1 in September from 49.8 in August.

The PMI surveys around 3,200 Chinese manufacturers each month, and any reading above 50 means activity is growing.

September marked the first expansion since June, with factory output hitting a nine-month high.

China is the world’s largest buyer of most industrial metals.

Busier factories there could mean stronger demand for Australian resources in the coming quarters.

The rate that stops a nation

The RBA meets again on Melbourne Cup Day, and another rate rise is likely.

It’ll probably rain on the actual day too!

In the meantime, I’ll be narrowing my shortlist of potential ASX small-cap winners from companies across these three sectors.

Warm regards,

Dr. Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Microcaps

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Dr. Lachlann Tierney
Dr. Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy holds a PhD in economics from RMIT University, where his research focused on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He also holds a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics and an B.A. (Hons.) in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

Dr. Lachlann’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

  • Red September, Green October?
    By Dr. Lachlann Tierney

    Every ASX sector finished the past month in the red. Lachlann Tierney explains why September lived up to its reputation, and the three sectors he's watching for small-cap opportunities.

  • Has AI Reset the Cycle?
    By James Cooper

    The latest data from China came in. And the news was good. But in a way, it doesn’t really matter. Because there’s something far more powerful driving Australia’s miners right now. And some argue it just got an ‘AI Reset.’

  • Somewhere Over the Trading Range
    By Charlie Ormond

    A sideways market rewards investors who are willing to change their mind. What history’s greatest bear can teach you about a feverish market going nowhere.

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2026 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / AFSL: 323 988