Part II: The US Reclaiming Its Mineral Exploration Roots

Last week, I detailed how 2025 has been the year for critical mineral headlines.

An obscure list of commodities that rose from the back of a geeky science textbook to the hottest thing across markets in 2025.

And have been at the heart of major geopolitical chest-beating.

Like the attempted ‘mineral for weapons deal’ between Ukraine and the US.

Or China’s decision to pull out its rare earth Ace card against the US, hitting back against April’s tariffs with export restrictions.

And for these reasons, the US is doubling down on securing its mineral supply chain, whether that’s friendshoring or developing projects on its own turf.

But America will need to play catch-up…

As the world’s most advanced and financially sophisticated economy, the US is not typically associated with the business of extracting raw materials.

Through decades of unencumbered supply, America has paid little attention to the ‘old-world economy’ of mineral extraction and processing.

Leaving the dirty business of mining to others.

But as you’ve seen, that attitude is changing rapidly.

US manufacturers and tech giants are anxious about where they can secure the basic building blocks to build their products.

So, can investors benefit?

As last week’s Albanese-Trump deal demonstrated, the US is keen to make deals with allies that hold established mining capabilities.

Yet, nothing beats a home-grown project.

And that probably explains why exploration activity is surging within the US.

Mineral self-sufficiency won’t come quickly or easily for America… But it is at least trying to get the ball rolling by kick-starting its exploration sector back to life…

According to a report by S&P Global (emphasis added):

Exploration in the US grew faster than the global average for almost a decade, fueled by major and junior companies’ increased interests, initially for gold and, more recently, other metals deemed critical, such as copper and lithium.

And this:

The US remains the third most explored country in 2023, distantly following Canada and Australia. During 2017–23, the US share of global exploration climbed to 13% from 8% in 2017.

There is no doubt that there is a political will to increase America’s mineral supply chain resilience. And that crosses ALL political divides.

But the key thing here is that America is starting from scratch.

Given the country’s lack of existing mines and decades of reliance on external mineral supplies, rebuilding begins with exploration.

And that’s why exploration activity has been surging in the US…

According to S&P Global, copper exploration (in particular) has seen a significant uptick in the US, up 67% since 2020.

That surge in exploration activity has been felt most across the states in Nevada, Arizona, Alaska and Idaho:

So, what’s the investment angle?

In the early 2000s, exploration skyrocketed across the globe to fuel China’s rapid industrialisation and its growing need for commodities.

Australia led that momentum.

However, this time around, the US’s drive to shore up its own mineral security could make it the most prolific region for exploration activity over the coming years.

That’s because the US favours home-grown projects.

Where exploration efforts today can generate new mines within their own country, and ensure ULTIMATE mineral security.

It’s logical.

So, what are the benefits for

explorers with US-based projects?

For one, companies that successfully discover a mine-worthy deposit can avoid future tariff risks for U.S.-domiciled mining projects.

Improving operating margins and potentially having access to superior pricing.

Critically, though, during the volatile exploration phase, these companies are also able to access generous US government grants as well as offtake agreements with North American manufacturers and giant tech firms.

Their LOCATION ensures they’ll be first in line for all future deals.

That’s why I believe junior mining stocks with projects sitting on US soil could hold a key advantage in the years to come.

And that opportunity extends across the full life cycle of mining, from early stage ‘grassroots’ explorers to late stage feasibility projects.

Exploration could be the key market to watch if the resurgence in commodities continues…

However, to leverage that opportunity further, investors should prioritise US-domiciled projects!

