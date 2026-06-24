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Commodities

Part 3: A Commodity Deep Dive; Uncovering the Stinkers vs Opportunities

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In the final part of this series, James Cooper and Greg Canavan wrap up their commodity deep dive with their key takeaways and what they’re watching closely

Here’s the final chapter.

Parts 1 and 2 covered the state of play across commodities. The broad cycle, the standouts, and the ones catching dust.

In this last part, Greg and I wrap things up with what we think matters most from here. The signals worth watching.

The mistakes investors tend to make at this stage of a cycle. And where we each see the better risk-versus-reward playing out over the next six to twelve months.

If you’ve followed the series, this is where it all comes together.

By the way, thanks for tuning in.

I’ll be back to my regular schedule next time but we’ll be doing more of these clips to give you a concise wrap-up of the commodities we view as having more immediate upside.

YouTube player

Regards,

James Cooper,
Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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James Cooper

James Cooper has been a working geologist in mines across Australia, Canada, and Africa since the early 2000s. He’s led the operations of tiny explorers through to huge producer outfits. He’s seen booms and busts firsthand and he also understands the cyclical nature of individual commodities. For example, James was right there when Barrick Gold launched an enormous $7.5 billion takeover bid for Equinox. That was the peak of the last cycle.

With his background as a geo and finance professional, he brings a unique insight and experience to Fat Tail Investment Research. He writes the broader resource-focused investing letter Diggers and Drillers and the ultra-speculative explorer-focused trading service Mining: Phase One.

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