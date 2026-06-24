Part 3: A Commodity Deep Dive; Uncovering the Stinkers vs Opportunities

Here’s the final chapter.

Parts 1 and 2 covered the state of play across commodities. The broad cycle, the standouts, and the ones catching dust.

In this last part, Greg and I wrap things up with what we think matters most from here. The signals worth watching.

The mistakes investors tend to make at this stage of a cycle. And where we each see the better risk-versus-reward playing out over the next six to twelve months.

If you’ve followed the series, this is where it all comes together.

By the way, thanks for tuning in.

I’ll be back to my regular schedule next time but we’ll be doing more of these clips to give you a concise wrap-up of the commodities we view as having more immediate upside.