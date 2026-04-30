Manufactured outrage, false narratives and radicalisation: Unveiling the dark conspiracy network

Less than two years ago, at Butler, Pennsylvania, the US President Donald J. Trump narrowly escaped death when a gunman shot and grazed his ear.

The first assassination attempt was one of history’s defining moments. It also was a fork in the road for modern society.

Since then, his enemies have waged an open war on him and his supporters. They have increased their direct violence, mob action and inflammatory rhetoric designed to radicalise their factions into passionate action. Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, died last year on 11th September in Utah when a gunman shot him in the neck.

Over the weekend, President Trump experienced the third attempt on his life. A Californian Tech teacher broke through security lines and charged towards the President and the First Lady at the White House Correspondence Dinner. Fortunately, he failed before security agents restrained and disarmed him.

The political atmosphere in the US, and the West, has escalated sharply in the last decade. It started in 2016 when the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union and the unexpected victory of President Trump in the US election. The heat dialled up as the radical Left and Marxists accelerated their agenda to regain control.

This movement has existed for over a century. They start with violent revolutions and leave disasters of massive proportions. These include a massive death toll, wealth destruction, and a traumatised people. We can count China, the Soviet Union, Cambodia, the Balkans, North Korea, Cuba, etc. as their legacy.

Despite these horrors amounting to over a hundred million dead last century, there are still many supporters. Their ideology to achieve an egalitarian utopia is attractive. They perceive spiritual faith, religion, racial differences, capitalism, and societal traditions as being obstacles to a harmonious society. But put to practice, the end is the same.

The movement is a well-funded and organised machine with slick operators and deceptive slogans. Their main support network comprises non-government organisations proclaiming human rights, standing for the truth, and seeking fairness.

Last Tuesday, the Department of Justice unveiled indictments charging the Southern Poverty Law Centre with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and criminal concealment to money laundering.

I’d go so far to say the assassination attempt is a desperate response to the indictment. They’re scared about what is to come.

This machine is about to face its exposure and reckoning.

Revealing the most potent weapon

of the modern world

Forget about nuclear bombs, laser beams, and stealth fighters.

The most powerful weapon in modern warfare is information.

Control the mind and perception first. Then you can direct people to turn on those closest to them.

I’ve talked in the past about how we’re in a Global Information War. Everyone is drafted to fight, regardless of age, sex, nationality or creed. How we perceive information drives our decision-making and allegiances. There are no borders, no rules, and no limit.

Whether governments, businesses, or institutions, they wage this war by employing the media in all its forms.

As the internet proliferated, people no longer received information from TV. Social media gradually decentralised how information would disseminate.

However, broadcasting networks and printed media have a longstanding reputation of trust. Many still use them as the benchmark to confirm events and facts. This is despite them taking several hits to their reputation in the recent years, especially after Elon Musk purchased the Twitter platform and transformed it into X.

They still wield significant influence, despite backlash over their partisanship and declining integrity.

Dirty funds, manufactured hoaxes,

and smear campaigns

The first term of the Trump administration saw the President facing a barrage of attacks regarding his legitimacy, political ties and decisions. These included the Russian collusion, the Charlottesville attack, quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the January 6th incident.

This type of attack is known as a ‘wrap-up smear’. Here’s a clip featuring Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, explaining what this entails: