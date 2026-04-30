Manufactured outrage, false narratives and radicalisation: Unveiling the dark conspiracy network

Less than two years ago, at Butler, Pennsylvania, the US President Donald J. Trump narrowly escaped death when a gunman shot and grazed his ear.
The first assassination attempt was one of history’s defining moments. It also was a fork in the road for modern society.
Since then, his enemies have waged an open war on him and his supporters. They have increased their direct violence, mob action and inflammatory rhetoric designed to radicalise their factions into passionate action. Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, died last year on 11th September in Utah when a gunman shot him in the neck.
Over the weekend, President Trump experienced the third attempt on his life. A Californian Tech teacher broke through security lines and charged towards the President and the First Lady at the White House Correspondence Dinner. Fortunately, he failed before security agents restrained and disarmed him.
The political atmosphere in the US, and the West, has escalated sharply in the last decade. It started in 2016 when the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union and the unexpected victory of President Trump in the US election. The heat dialled up as the radical Left and Marxists accelerated their agenda to regain control.
This movement has existed for over a century. They start with violent revolutions and leave disasters of massive proportions. These include a massive death toll, wealth destruction, and a traumatised people. We can count China, the Soviet Union, Cambodia, the Balkans, North Korea, Cuba, etc. as their legacy.
Despite these horrors amounting to over a hundred million dead last century, there are still many supporters. Their ideology to achieve an egalitarian utopia is attractive. They perceive spiritual faith, religion, racial differences, capitalism, and societal traditions as being obstacles to a harmonious society. But put to practice, the end is the same.
The movement is a well-funded and organised machine with slick operators and deceptive slogans. Their main support network comprises non-government organisations proclaiming human rights, standing for the truth, and seeking fairness.
Last Tuesday, the Department of Justice unveiled indictments charging the Southern Poverty Law Centre with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and criminal concealment to money laundering.
I’d go so far to say the assassination attempt is a desperate response to the indictment. They’re scared about what is to come.
This machine is about to face its exposure and reckoning.
Revealing the most potent weapon
of the modern world
Forget about nuclear bombs, laser beams, and stealth fighters.
The most powerful weapon in modern warfare is information.
Control the mind and perception first. Then you can direct people to turn on those closest to them.
I’ve talked in the past about how we’re in a Global Information War. Everyone is drafted to fight, regardless of age, sex, nationality or creed. How we perceive information drives our decision-making and allegiances. There are no borders, no rules, and no limit.
Whether governments, businesses, or institutions, they wage this war by employing the media in all its forms.
As the internet proliferated, people no longer received information from TV. Social media gradually decentralised how information would disseminate.
However, broadcasting networks and printed media have a longstanding reputation of trust. Many still use them as the benchmark to confirm events and facts. This is despite them taking several hits to their reputation in the recent years, especially after Elon Musk purchased the Twitter platform and transformed it into X.
They still wield significant influence, despite backlash over their partisanship and declining integrity.
Dirty funds, manufactured hoaxes,
and smear campaigns
The first term of the Trump administration saw the President facing a barrage of attacks regarding his legitimacy, political ties and decisions. These included the Russian collusion, the Charlottesville attack, quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the January 6th incident.
This type of attack is known as a ‘wrap-up smear’. Here’s a clip featuring Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, explaining what this entails:
Despite these accusations eventually revealing themselves as hoaxes and mischaracterisations, the coordinated campaign by President Trump’s enemies and the media meant that the falsehoods still stick.
The balance may remain undressed and the perpetrators have largely roamed free.
However, this might change. Even as President Trump left office when his first term ended, he placed special counsels and investigators into position to delve into these. The evidence collected have turned into indictments and charges since he returned to serve his second term. Soon will come arrests and convictions.
On the Russian collusion, subsequent investigations revealed the trail of emails detailing a conspiracy to manufacture fake ties and innuendo to divert attention from the Clinton campaign and the Uranium One sale to Russia. This led to the firing of senior intelligence and law enforcement officials John Brennan, James Comey and James Clapper. Indictments are pending against these officials with more to face charges. Moreover, leading media outlets are facing damages for defaming President Trump over these articles.
On the Ukraine quid pro quo collusion, investigations revealed the fake dossier, discredited whistleblowers and informants (Michael Atkinson, Alex Vindman, Eric Ciaramella, etc.), and led to the public censure and expulsion of Ranking Member of the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff. The Director of the Department of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, is now pressing charges on those involved.
On January 6th, investigations have revealed the use of FBI informants to agitate the crowd to create a violent uprising that became the pretext for President Trump’s second impeachment. The FBI under Director Christopher Wray selectively charged participants while allowing others to remain unindicted. Many of those previously charged either won on appeal or received a pardon from President Trump.
A new DOJ under Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI under Director Kash Patel identified the January 5th bomber and revealed more nefarious activities. Moreover, the January 6th Select Committee faced further scrutiny for their attempt to subvert justice. More charges will come and evidence presented in unsealed indictments and trials pending.
Indicting the SPLC – Ushering the takedown
Before discussing Charlottesville, I want to highlight the Southern Poverty Law Centre mentioned at the start of the article.
How many of you still believe ‘the fine people’ hoax propagated by the media for almost eight years?
Here’s something to repeat from here on:
The Southern Poverty Law Centre paid far-right extremist groups to bring in agitators to stir up the mob. Then they colluded with the media to turn this into a racially charged incident to further their cause against their enemies.
There, fixed it for you.
The good ol’ ‘if there isn’t a crisis, manufacture it and scream murder from the rooftops’.
No longer conspiracy theory, but fact.
Out of the Charlottesville incident, the SPLC received millions of dollars of donations including the usual suspects of Democrat operatives, Hollywood elites, and public figures.
For a few hundred thousand dollars to buy agitators and stage a political hoax, it received tens of millions of dollars!
If SPLC was a share, it’d beat Bitcoin!
Jokes aside, the SPLC is only the tip of the iceberg. Thousands of organisations exist pushing billions of dollars to usher an earthly utopia/hell.
Those at the head of this racket include George and Alex Soros of the Open Society Foundation, Neville Roy Singham (who funded the ‘No Kings Protests’) and his wife Jodie Evans of Code Pink, the Bill Gates Foundation, Arabella Advisors, The Tides Foundation, and many more.
Besides pushing political change, they laundered funds into the pockets of Congressman, government officials, businesses, and community leaders. We’ve heard about donations to Black Lives Matter funneling to ActBlue, the Democrat Party campaign fund. Recently, the DOJ convicted Black Lives Matter directors and chapter leaders of using such funds to buy houses, cars, and pay for private travel.
Now that the hammer has dropped on the SPLC, there could be more organisations facing similar charges. The process will be slow. Don’t expect justice to be served on this side of the mid-term elections as corrupt officials and judges are still in place.
The mid-term elections are critical. The dark network will try to delay its reckoning. Watch them deploy every tool in their box. It’s make their ‘No Kings Protest’ look like a retirement home garden party.
We’re watching a massive contest unfold. The workings of this network is mapped out already and tracked.
Can they prevail or is this their faill?
Six more months… watch this space!
God Bless,
Brian Chu,
Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report
Comments