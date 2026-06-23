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It’s the chip machines, stupid!

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A niche fight over Dutch chip machines reveals who really controls AI, war‑fighting tech and future prosperity — and why critical minerals investors can’t afford to ignore it.

Let me tell you about something that probably isn’t on your radar.

Something so small in the grand arc of media narratives that it hasn’t quite bubbled to the surface.

Trust me, the people that care about this stuff…

They know.

And in this little box of a story, well, therein lies everything that our world is about.

This world, right now.

Enough bloviating Lachy…
get to the bloody point!

Fair enough, here’s the headline:

Article image

Source: Bloomberg

This story is the fate of markets, the fate of our way of life.

All of it…right here.

In a nutshell…

There’s an ongoing clash between the US government and Dutch company ASML, which makes the world’s most advanced chip‑making machines:

Article image

Source: Bloomberg

These are the little boxes that I’m talking about.

The ones that hold the fate of the world in their hands.

The punchline:

The US suspects that one of these highly restricted machines, or related equipment, may have ended up in China, even though sales of the top models to China are banned.

ASML flatly denies this, saying its big, complex machines are tightly tracked and cannot be moved or used in secret.

The dispute is straining relations between the US and Europe and raising questions about whether ASML puts profit ahead of security.

In response, US politicians are pushing new laws that could sharply limit what ASML can sell to China in the future.

You’ve heard about the machinations
around Taiwan.

Not too long ago (in October of last year), we showed you the mock-up of the Taiwanese presidential palace in a desert in China.

And, you know, it’s always the little headlines that matter…

But you might wonder, how the heck am I supposed to feel about this?

Should you be fearful?

Should you be greedy?

The investment thesis is clear…

Here’s what I’m talking about!

It’s critical minerals.

The future relies on these things.

It’s the stuff that goes into the technology that determines the contours of any future conflict.

The war may happen; it may not.

We all want peace.

But as tension ratchets, or if it reaches a crescendo…

You’ll likely want to be positioned in the companies that have the materials that shape the world.

In peace and in conflict.

Today, forget the budget. Forget SpaceX. Forget the AI hype beast.

It all hinges on what happens with the chips.

More precisely, the machines that make the best chips possible.

As an investor on the ASX, there are options to play the chip fulcrum that runs the world.

No critical minerals, no chips.

Any war in the (other) Strait would have massive implications for risk levels across the market.

So, if you’re worried about the AI bubble and how to manage risk in a market that’s on a knife-edge — learn about Murray Dawes’ work here.

I’ll be following this story closely in the weeks and months ahead.

You should too.

Warm regards,

Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Microcaps

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Lachlann Tierney
Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy holds a PhD in economics from RMIT University, where his research focused on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He also holds a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics and an B.A. (Hons.) in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

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