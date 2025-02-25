‘It’s nuts!’ Tomorrow’s big Starlink reveal

Elon Musk’s next…and biggest…IPO is coming… I’m talking about SpaceX’s satellite internet business, Starlink. There’s a lot in the press about this company finally going public soon. And how it could be the biggest share listing in history…overtaking the previous record-holder Saudi Aramco. But there’s something the mainstream doesn’t know…

From social networks to rocket launches…

From electric cars to online banking…

From financial services to tunnelling to solar panels to AI to brain/computer interfaces…

Whatever you think of Elon Musk…it’s hard to argue with his ability to turn brilliant ideas into money.

For himself.

And for those who back his most successful projects early…

Take PayPal’s initial public offering.

If you were able to get in on Elon’s first major IPO – then you would have multiplied your investment sixteen times over by the end of 2023.

If you bought shares of Tesla at its IPO…you’d be sitting on gains of over 19,000% in 13 years.

The Elon Musk IPO has proven itself to be one of the best investing opportunities in history.

Elon’s next…and biggest…IPO is coming…

I’m talking about SpaceX’s satellite internet business, Starlink.

There’s a lot in the press about this company finally going public soon.

And how it could be the biggest share listing in history…overtaking the previous record-holder Saudi Aramco.

But there’s something the mainstream doesn’t know…

Starlink: Finally approaching blast-off

What’s the intel most people are missing here?

Surely pretty much everything about one of the most famous companies in the world is general public knowledge?

Well, that’s why we’re holding this event.

It’s under five years since SpaceX went beta with Starlink.

Zero customers. Zero revenue. Zero profit.

Five years later it has completely changed the game.

A few years ago, residents across Northwest Alaska woke to find that all internet and mobile services had gone dark.

A huge block of arctic sea ice had sliced a fibre optic cable buried 13 feet underground.

No internet. Not ATMs. No medical records. No 911.

Enter Starlink…

‘It’s been a game changer’, says Eben Hopson, a photographer in Utqiagvik. ‘You bring a Starlink dish out there and plug it in. Two minutes later, you’ve got the whole world again in the palm of your hand.’ ‘There’s really no comparison’, Edwin Walker, a retired electrical engineer told cnet, regarding his previous internet options. ‘We get 100 or 200 megabits per second downloads [with Starlink] and it’s reliable.’ Walker says he had been getting around 10 to 20Mbps from his old provider.

I scratch my head when I try and think of a similar company that came from nowhere to everywhere in such a short timeframe.

Starlink revenues in 2024 were $8.2 billion.

Up from $4.2 billion the year before.

It’s growing its customer count by 100%.

It’s projected to have over 100,000 satellites above is by 2030.

In short:

It’s NUTS

And a huge point is this…

There is NUTS growth still ahead for Starlink.

It currently only accounts for 1% of internet connections in America!

Loads of companies IPO when they are at…or even past…their growth peak.

That won’t be the case here.

Startlink is just starting….

And as you’ll see tomorrow…one of the breadcrumbs that leads to an impending IPO date centres around its exploding cashflow.

Here’s a little-known statement from Elon himself from way back in 2021. He tweeted the following:

Source: X

Well, they’re there NOW.

But that’s just part of the picture.

A Starlink IPO over the next few months also fits in perfectly with what Musk is doing in the White House right now.

It’s not just trolling and power-playing and getting cosy with the President of the United States.

There’s a method to his madness…

Murray’s Chart of the Day

Source: Tradingview.com

The most important chart in the world should send a bullish signal at the end of February.

US 10-year bonds surprised everyone over the last four months. The yield on the 10-year bond jumped from 3.6% to 4.8% after the first interest rate cut by the US Fed.

That is the opposite of what you would expect at the start of an interest rate-cutting cycle.

Fears over stubborn inflation and Trump’s policies saw bonds selling off sharply ahead of the election. Remember that bond prices move in the opposite direction to their interest rate.

So bonds selling off leads to higher interest rates on those bonds.

But that downtrend in bond prices (uptrend in yield) appears to be reversing.

I see it as a second bite of the cherry for investors who are interested in locking in high yields.

Confirmation of the monthly sell pivot in 10-year bond yields (buy pivot in bonds) from a major sell zone, will be enough for me to become bullish on US bonds moving forward.

