Is This the Start of the Santa Rally?

After a torrid month of selling pressure, markets have crossed fingers and toes the worst has passed and a Santa Rally awaits.

US stocks are on the cusp of sending a weekly buy signal, but it hasn’t happened yet..

Australian stocks have copped much more of a beating than their US counterparts, with the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] down 8% and microcaps down 15%.

The chance of a rate cut in the US is rising but Australia is going in the opposite direction with some shocking inflation figures released this week.

So we may be in for a period of underperformance in Oz. We are used to that.

The markets are quite frankly a little dull at the moment with Thanksgiving in the US and Christmas around the corner.

But Charlie and I managed to find some movement in copper and Bitcoin that may be of interest to traders.

Bitcoin looks ripe for a bounce from oversold levels. But as I mention in today’s Closing Bell, you would want to de-risk on the way up because the bigger picture is looking slightly dangerous.

So click on the video below to check out this week’s Closing Bell, where we discuss the Nasdaq, S&P/ASX 200, copper, Bitcoin.