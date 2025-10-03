Iron Ore: Australia’s Golden Goose Gets ‘Clucky’

A “clucky laying bird” refers to a broody hen that stops laying eggs to sit on a nest of eggs with the instinct to hatch them.

She will often fluff her feathers, refuse to leave the nest, and become defensive or aggressive.

Stay with me…

You may have heard about China’s decision to halt iron ore purchases from the world’s largest mining firm, BHP. A key source of income for Australia’s economy.

So, is our golden goose getting clucky?

Iron ore exports to China have fueled Australia’s growth over the last two decades, delivering our economy strong terms of trade.

That’s why I suspect heads will be spinning in Canberra right now, pondering whether this is a temporary ban or a looming threat to Australia’s most important export market.

For now, most analysts are downplaying the ban… A negotiating tactic by China that aims to lock in favourable contract prices.

My colleague Charlie Ormond had his own take yesterday, and I suggest you check it out here.

But given the timing of this announcement, I suspect there may also be some geopolitical gamesmanship at play here…

As you might have seen recently, Australia just signed a landmark defence treaty with Papua New Guinea. The treaty was viewed as a victory for the West, solidifying Australia’s presence in the Pacific region.

In terms of the details, PNG nationals will be able to serve in Australia’s defence force, while the two countries will be able to impose mutual support if either country comes under attack.

But the treaty clearly didn’t sit well with Beijing; officials came out saying that PNG would be foolish to relinquish its military independence to Australia.

Clearly, China doesn’t want to lose a Pacific nation from its sphere of influence.

So, is this latest iron ore import ban rooted in geopolitics rather than economics?

Given the timing, I suspect it is.

China often retaliates indirectly, and this time around may be conveying a subtle reminder to those in Canberra that they need to tread carefully.

Time will tell; clearly, political heads in Canberra will be starting to put two and two together… And perhaps trying to figure out how they can reverse the potential fallout from last month’s PNG Treaty.

And the insult that it’s likely delivered to our most important trading partner.

But what about China? Won’t it also take a hit by banning iron ore imports?

The Stockpiling Advantage

The China Mineral Resources Group, a government-backed entity, acts as a unified buyer, stockpiling ore and releasing it strategically to the country’s steel mills.

When iron ore prices fall, the firm becomes an aggressive buyer even as the country’s steel mills face declining demand.

This is a key reason iron ore imports have remained robust in recent years, despite weakness in China’s real estate market, a significant driver of steel demand.

So, is this all part of China’s Long Game?

An example of strategic forward thinking, where officials don’t need to answer to short-term political cycles like we have in the West?

Or is it just deal brokering… A short-term negotiating tactic to drive down iron ore demand?

Time will tell.

But BHP is not without its own advantages in these negotiations: It sells around 160 million tonnes of ore to China each year. About 13% of the country’s entire need!

That makes Australia’s largest mining firm a ‘structurally irreplaceable’ supplier, given that the iron ore market is dominated by just a select handful of mining firms.

Either way, this could become a much more important story in the weeks to come and one I’ll be following closely.

Stay tuned.