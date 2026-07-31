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Closing Bell

I wasn’t expecting THIS chart…

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US bond yields are creeping back into dangerous territory, AI pessimism may have reached a short-term extreme, and the metals story continues to impress.

After three months treading water and boring the hell out of everyone, the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] actually went up this week.

The smaller end of the market failed to fire, as money continues to gravitate towards large caps with solid franked dividends.

Let’s hope this isn’t the theme for the next year as we head towards the changes to capital gains tax.

US bond yields remain an area worth keeping an eye on, as their 30-year bond tests levels above 5%. If they continue to rise, it will begin to dampen enthusiasm for stocks.

We may have reached a short-term low in the AI panic marked by wunderkind Leopold Aschenbrenner being turfed out of his leveraged positions.

I’m amazed that a twenty-four-year-old given $20bn to trade without any trading experience has run into trouble.

Wonders never cease.

Despite a relief rally on the cards, I think the only thing guaranteed going forward is that volatility is back.

This week, it was nice to see copper continue to prove itself incredibly resilient, and I was surprised to bring up a chart of zinc and see its strong, steady uptrend.

Zinc rally accelerates

Data chart

Source: Tradingview

[Click to open in a new window]

Charlie and I hunted down a promising ASX company with zinc exposure. There aren’t many of them, so be sure to watch till the end of today’s video for our analysis.

Closing Bell

YouTube player

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader, International Stock Trader and
Murray’s Trading Room

PS: In just one hour, I can show you how to get better at picking stocks… better at timing your entry… better at managing your risk… and better at knowing when to sell. You’ll learn all of this in my new online investing masterclass – free for a limited time. Go here for access.

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader

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