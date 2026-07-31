I wasn’t expecting THIS chart…

After three months treading water and boring the hell out of everyone, the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] actually went up this week.

The smaller end of the market failed to fire, as money continues to gravitate towards large caps with solid franked dividends.

Let’s hope this isn’t the theme for the next year as we head towards the changes to capital gains tax.

US bond yields remain an area worth keeping an eye on, as their 30-year bond tests levels above 5%. If they continue to rise, it will begin to dampen enthusiasm for stocks.

We may have reached a short-term low in the AI panic marked by wunderkind Leopold Aschenbrenner being turfed out of his leveraged positions.

I’m amazed that a twenty-four-year-old given $20bn to trade without any trading experience has run into trouble.

Wonders never cease.

Despite a relief rally on the cards, I think the only thing guaranteed going forward is that volatility is back.

This week, it was nice to see copper continue to prove itself incredibly resilient, and I was surprised to bring up a chart of zinc and see its strong, steady uptrend.

Zinc rally accelerates

Source: Tradingview

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Charlie and I hunted down a promising ASX company with zinc exposure. There aren’t many of them, so be sure to watch till the end of today’s video for our analysis.

Closing Bell