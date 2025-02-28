How Elon Musk will own the sky…and earn billions more

1) Goodness gracious me.

Elon Musk is on the verge of winning a key US$2.4 BILLION contract from the US Government.

You’ve got to hand it to the man. He can make money like no one else in history.

Elon Musk is going to own the SKY.

What’s the story?

Back in 2016, I found myself in Chicago…

I’m at a monetary conference.

Two of the presenters make the same point.

America squanders so much money overseas, and on other government boondoggles and bureaucrats, that the official engineering society of the US gives American infrastructure a ‘D’.

That, if I remember correctly, is the worst possible rating.

At this point, you’re talking bridges at risk of collapse…dams bursting…and roads falling apart.

You’re also talking about planes slamming into each other.

Here we are nine years later. The US federal deficit has gone up by trillions more.

But right now, US airline safety is making front-page news from multiple plane crashes and near collisions.

The culprit?

America’s air traffic control system is as creaky as an arthritic knee.

Key point: communication company Verizon has the contract to run the Federal Aviation Administration’s airspace system.

Elon Musk is going after that deal.

His company, SpaceX, can do it cheaper, faster and better via its subsidiary Starlink.

CNN reports:

‘Earlier this week the FAA confirmed it is testing three Starlink terminals. Musk said those terminals were sent to the FAA at no cost to the agency or taxpayers at this time. He added that the shipment of terminals was done “on an emergency basis to restore air traffic control connectivity.”’

The loss of this contract would be a huge blow for Verizon.

This is a key company that is at risk from the potential meteoric rise of Starlink.

That’s their problem.

We want to know the companies that could BENEFIT.

My colleague from the Altucher Investment Network, Ray Blanco, writes:

‘SpaceX just added 22 more Starlink satellites to its growing space network last week, pushing the total to around 7,000. ‘That’s a huge number, especially when you consider that Starlink now makes up over 70% of all working satellites orbiting Earth. ‘And Elon isn’t stopping there, as his plan is to eventually launch a massive network of 42,000 satellites. ‘With so much hardware now in space, we’re starting to see more reliance on Starlink technology, including what looks like an overhaul of our creaky, outdated air traffic control systems. ‘In other words, we’re seeing Starlink become essential infrastructure.’

