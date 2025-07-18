Fat Tail Daily

Graphite Sharpens Up and a Tech Stock Rebounds

Today Callum and Murray discussed the next strategic metal to blast off after US government intervention. They discuss two opportunities in the sector and also analyse an advanced technology stock on the ASX that looks to have turned the corner.

Yet another strategic mineral is flying today.

The US Commerce Department will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on imports of Chinese graphite, a key battery component, after concluding the materials had been unfairly subsidised.

This comes after the 50% tariff on copper and the large investment into rare earth producer MP Materials [NYSE:MP].

The US is clearly making a stand to shore up their future supply of critical metals and minerals.

This is creating fabulous opportunities for those with their finger on the pulse and the capital to deploy in projects that are trading at pennies on the dollar from where they were just a few years ago.

In today’s Closing Bell Callum and I point out two graphite projects that remain near multi-year lows but are showing signs of life.

We also have a look at a tech stock that is starting to run after a two year correction saw an 85% fall in the price.

Buyers are returning and the next year will see their tech deployed in products that will see revenue start to flow. There is huge upside if their tech can disrupt as expected.

So tune in to today’s Closing Bell by clicking the picture below and be sure to visit the YouTube version to add a ‘like’ and a comment if you are enjoying the show.

