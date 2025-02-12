Gold Buyer Urgency Explodes

Australia is the premier gold mining country in the world! You and I have front row seats to the best assets the global gold industry can offer. You don’t have to risk investing in Mongolia, Mozambique or Mauritius, or worry about currency changes and different time zones. The bull run is right here, right now.

1) It’s all about gold, gold, gold! Yesterday’s trading on the ASX was mixed…except for the gold stocks.

You want action now? Look here. Don’t wait, or procrastinate about it.

Even a beast like Northern Star [ASX:NST] — the biggest goldie on the bourse — was up 5% at one point.

There isn’t another industry in the country rocking conditions as good as this.

It’s right in front us, like this morning’s results from a leading Australian gold producer, Evolution Mining [ASX:EVN].

What do we see?

A record profit result,

record earnings per share and,

record cash flows.

EVN is up 100% in the last year.

Here’s the thing…

These results reflect the six months that ended on 31 December 2024.

Gold is up a further 10% in 2025…so EVN is on track to better these results again in another six months.

This rally could continue for a long while yet.

The group behind the Kobeissi Letter write…

‘Physical gold BUYING has gone apocalyptic: ‘Gold inventories in the 3 largest COMEX gold vaults just surged by 15 MILLION ounces in 2 months. ‘That’s a +115% increase, putting physical gold holdings ABOVE 2020 pandemic levels.’

All around the world investors, institutions and central banks are buying gold.

They are doing this regardless of interest rates, currency levels or anything else you care to name.

Point being, they want physical gold, and they want it in their hand.

Now, here’s the really, really fun part for you and me.

Australia is the premier gold mining country in the world!

You and I have front row seats to the best assets the global gold industry can offer.

You don’t have to risk having your money in Mongolia, Mozambique or Mauritius, or worry about currency changes and different time zones.

The bull run is right here, right now.

It’s easy to forget, sometimes, that most countries don’t have an epic frontier rich with minerals and explorers and discoveries.

As an Aussie…you should make the most of it!

In September last year my subscribers entered a gold stock trade.

As of yesterday, it’s almost doubled.

But this is the kind of stock, and the kind of environment, that could see a rise of 200% or 300%…or even higher.

We just took another one on Monday.

Of course, there are no guarantees here, gold stocks are some of the riskiest on the market, so you need to go in with your eyes wide open, but as you can see, the setup is there…

Gold bull runs are epic to be a part of. Why?

Because the price is not limited by economics or production in the same way as other metals.

If the price of copper doubles, the end users begin to look for alternatives…or enter another line of work with better margins.

But gold is not used in production like that. It’s held as an asset. A higher price induces more hoarding…and buyer urgency.

And every rise in the gold price adds more profit to the bottom line of the producers. That means their margins can go up in an instant.

You don’t get this in most industries outside of mining. If your local cinema jacks the price up 40%, most likely you’ll tell them to take a hike, and do something else instead.

Gold is up 40% in the last 12 months. Do gold miners lose business?

No! It’s the opposite. They go into overdrive to get every ounce they can at these ripping prices.

And then they look to go shopping.

There are old mines, old prospects, new prospects, greenfield land, brownfield land…you name it… all over the country.

We can expect an explosion of activity in the gold sector as big miners buy up small gold juniors and investors fund new exploration.

Millions of dollars are going to swirl through the exchange, the investment banks and the brokers.

I can tell you. Now’s the time to consider riding this bull. Even better, my colleague Brian Chu has done all the work for you.

He knows the best projects. See what he has to say here!

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator