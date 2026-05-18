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Get a robot

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The new tax regime is punishing strivers while AI eats high-paid jobs, energy limits data centres, and algorithmic traders dominate the ASX — unless you put the robots to work for you.

The car is on fire and there is no driver at the wheel.”

— Godspeed! You Black Emperor, The Dead Flag Blues

That’s what it feels like in this market. At least as far as the ASX is concerned.

In two years, we’ll get a chance to speak our minds on tax policy.

By one recent poll, only 31% of Aussies aged 18 to 34 believe the recent tax changes will benefit them.

No surprises there.

For now, though, we must find a way through the quagmire.

The perverse incentive of this policy is that not having income appears to be tax-beneficial.

Just as AI crushes high-paying jobs.

And inflation shoves you into ever higher tax brackets.

Oh yeah, and energy costs make AI data centres borderline non-viable in this country — despite whatever petty “wins” on that front the government is touting.

Which brings me to this…

It’s 2026, and you need an edge trading ASX small-caps.

That means putting the robots to work for you.

As opposed to trying to fight an uphill battle against them.

The world of ASX small caps is fraught with risk — and many of the big players are using AI tools to maintain their edge.

I’ve seen some of these tools firsthand.

Custom-coded platforms that make the decision-making process straightforward, putting probabilities to work for an investor.

So we’ve gone out and brought an ASX AI small-cap trading system to life.

That’s what you’ll be hearing about from us in the coming days.

I’ve seen the output it creates, and I’ve found it to be very valuable in terms of narrowing the field of choices.

Ultimately, you, the investor, have to make a choice and hit a buy or sell button.

But knowing when and how is particularly important in this day and age when robots are running the show.

Wall Street has been largely traded algorithmically for the last two decades.

The ASX is now much the same.

Sidebar…

The word robot is derived from the manual labour that feudal-era Eastern European peasants had to perform for their lord.

So there’s no point tilling the 2026 investment fields for little reward.

Even if the current government seems determined to turn us all into peasants.

Best get an edge quick then.

Warm regards,

Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Microcaps

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Lachlann Tierney
Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy is nearing completion of a PhD in economics at RMIT University, where his research focuses on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and an Honours BA in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

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