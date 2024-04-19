Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Home | Fund Manager Matthew Kidman on the Big Opportunity Now

Fund Manager Matthew Kidman on the Big Opportunity Now

By ,

Fighting Hedge Funds — WallStreetBets

Recently I had the great privilege to chat with fund manager Matthew Kidman. He’s a 25-year veteran of the Aussie market.

Today, he is the co-founder of Centennial Asset Management. Centennial’s focus is the small cap sector of the ASX.

In the video below, Matthew and I discuss…

  • Why Matthew turned bullish on the ASX last year and his favourite sector to generate alpha…
  • What should drive shares up over the medium term…
  • Matthew’s ‘generational’ view of US shares…
  • How many stocks Centennial usually holds in their portfolio…
  • One share Centennial is accumulating while it’s out of favour…
  • Why Matthew calls his job ‘managing risk’…
  • The difference between managing your own money and an investment fund…
  • Matthew’s view of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on markets…
  • Plus, more!

Click on the video below to watch the whole interview. Don’t forget to give it a thumbs up too if you like it!

Best,

Callum Newman Signature

Callum Newman,
Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Callum Newman

Callum Newman is a real student of the markets. He’s been studying, writing about, and investing for more than 15 years. Between 2014 and 2016, he was mentored by the preeminent economist and author Phillip J Anderson. In 2015, he created The Newman Show Podcast, tapping into his network of contacts, including investing legend Jim Rogers, plus best-selling authors Jim Rickards, George Friedman, and Richard Maybury. He also launched Money Morning Trader, the popular service profiling the hottest stocks on the ASX each trading day.

Today, he helms the ultra-fast-paced stock trading service Small-Cap Systems and small-cap advisory Australian Small-Cap Investigator.

Recent Articles

Commodities Latest Macro Technology
Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2024 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988