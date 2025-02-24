From Wednesday, the ‘Muskonomy’ arrives in Australia

The ‘Muskonomy’ has existed for a long time. First, it was just in Elon Musk’s head. Then it was in startups that were barely surviving. Then it was in IPOs of companies that had no revenues. Then it was in companies that made him the richest man in the world. Now, it’s infiltrating the United States economy itself, through government culling. NEXT…?

I remember my first meeting with James Altucher very well.

I was sick as a dog.

And spent most of it trying not to vomit on a famous Silicon Valley venture capitalist.

I don’t know if it was jetlag or food poisoning. But I felt BAD.

However, I was there to conduct an interview with the next big thing in tech and crypto investing. And I was damned if I was going to let a bad gut get in the way of it!

We hit it off. And that was the start of a professional relationship we’re taking to the next level, starting this week .

James Altucher is about to break

a story for Aussie investors.

Devoted to Fat Tail Daily…

James is a guy you listen to when it comes to emerging opportunities.

On his James Altucher Show, he’s talked to:

Mark Cuban : Entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, known for his appearances on Shark Tank.

: Entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, known for his appearances on Shark Tank. Arianna Huffington: Co-founder of The Huffington Post and founder of Thrive Global.

Tony Robbins : Renowned motivational speaker and author.

: Renowned motivational speaker and author. Peter Thiel : Co-founder of PayPal and venture capitalist.

: Co-founder of PayPal and venture capitalist. Coolio : Grammy-winning rapper known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

: Grammy-winning rapper known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Richard Branson : Founder of the Virgin Group.

: Founder of the Virgin Group. Garry Kasparov: Former world chess champion.

But, at heart, James is an INVESTOR.

And let me tell you…this guy has ridden the waves, good and bad.

A prolific entrepreneur and venture capitalist, his first success came with selling his company Reset Inc in 1998 for $15 million.

He used the proceeds to start several new dotcoms…then the dotcom crash happened.

He famously recounts seeing his account go from $15 million to $143 in a matter of months.

YIKES!

This led James to do a complete RESET on his life and investing philosophy.

The famous Jim Cramer of TheStreet.com came to the rescue and hired James as a young, rebel stock analyst. Then he started trading for hedge funds. And was soon running his own.

It’s as an angel investor that James really found his groove. He was a seed investor in Buddy Media, which later sold to Salesforce.com for $745 million. And is actively invested in or advises over 30 different companies across various industries, including tech, energy, healthcare, and biotech.

On top of all this, I can tell you that James is just a cool dude.

Eccentric. Brilliant. Unafraid to break new ground.

And definitely not a ‘tech bro’ dickhead!

Now, here’s the thing…

James recently reached out to us

with an investing idea

And it’s one we’re going to devote most of this week to in Fat Tail Daily.

James himself is going to explain it to you in full this Wednesday .

So…

Pull a sickie at work…move the golf to Thursday…tell the kids they’re walking home from school and making their own dinner…

You’ll want to set a few hours aside mid-afternoon this Wednesday to hear exactly what James has been digging up for us.

What’s it all about?

Well, if you’ve been paying attention in the last few days, you’ll know it has something to do with the second most famous man in the world (after Donald Trump): Elon Musk.

I know, I know.

Not THAT guy again!

Musk fatigue is a real thing. I get it.

But…like I say…when James Altucher comes to you with new intel he thinks is about to create a once-in-a-lifetime investing opportunity for Australian investors…you at least hear him out.

It’s taken considerable time and resources for us to set this up.

He’s a busy man.

And we’re not doing it just for fun.

See, amid all the noise and outrage and government killing and firing and Musk-trolling on X…something else has been going on behind the scenes.

The ‘The Muskonomy’…as James calls it…

is about to reach full maturity.

Possibly in the next few months…

The ‘Muskonomy’ has existed for a long time.

First, it was just in Elon Musk’s head.

Then it was in startups that were barely surviving.

Then it was in IPOs of companies that had no revenues.

Then it was in companies that made him the richest man in the world.

Now, it’s infiltrating the United States economy itself, through government culling.

NEXT…?

Well, that’s what you’ll find out this Wednesday.

With a very intriguing opportunity for Australian investors to get positioned…before it happens.

I hope you’re as excited as I am.

Stay tuned!

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

***

Murray’s Chart of the Day

The Australian dollar vs the Japanese Yen (AUDJPY) has long been known as a great way to gauge the markets’ risk appetite.

A rising AUDJPY is known as ‘risk-on’ and a falling AUDJPY is ‘risk-off’.

In the chart above I have the monthly chart of the S&P/ASX Financials Index [ASX:XFJ] going back to 2003.

Below that chart, I have the AUDJPY.

Can you see the similarities between the large uptrends and downtrends that I have marked on the chart?

With Japanese interest rates flying higher as inflation remains elevated, we are seeing strength in the Japanese Yen.

That is probably placing some pressure on the carry traders who have borrowed in Yen and invested offshore. Some of that money is invested into the Magnificent 7.

We saw round one of the carry trade unwinds in August last year.

Was the sharp selling at the end of last week due to the beginning of round two?

The USDJPY fell sharply and closed below 150 on Friday, so my suspicions are high that it could be the cause of the selling.

The AUDJPY is also coming under pressure.

Australian banks fell heavily last week on bad results.

IF the AUDJPY continues to fall we will enter the risk-off phase and Australian banks could fall much further.

My guess is that the stratospheric rise in the banks has a lot to do with the flood of passive money entering the markets.

If the uptrend ends, there is a long way to fall.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps