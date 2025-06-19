From geek to God: the trillion dollar maven

Here’s a few things I discovered this month after reading The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World’s Most Coveted Microchip. If you want to be a billionaire, have a read of this!

Imagine walking into a room, and every set of eyes in the immediate radius turn to you. It happens every time.

That’s not all. People want to touch you. They look at you like you’re superhuman.

Flick your fingers and anything that can be bought is available. Price is no limit. It doesn’t even exist in your mind anymore.

Every person knows how rich you are. You know they know. And not just rich. Megarich. So rich it’s beyond imagination.

Your not just one of the richest people to ever live. People think you can tell them the future. You created the reality we’re in right now.

Is this giddy? Gross? Either way…

This is the life of Nvidia founder Jensen Huang. He’s worth US$100 billion. He’s also known as the Godfather of AI.

You might even know the signature black leather jacket he rocks at events.

His company Nvidia is remaking the world via its advanced technology in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

But NVDA began life on the stock market as a small cap. Before that it was just an idea put together in a crappy diner between 3 colleagues.

It’s now worth US$3 trillion. Some say it could go to US$5 trillion.

1: JH BEGAN AS AN IMMIGRANT WITH CRAP ENGLISH

His parents sent him to the USA from Taiwan when he was ten. They didn’t go with him.

He flew to rural Kentucky with his brother and grew up around racist and bullying classmates.

He had no money. He cleaned the dorm room toilets for cash in the summer. His parents took over a year to make it to the USA to join him.

What were you doing at 10?

2: JH CHUCKED A DREAM JOB AND RISKED IT ALL TO BEGIN NVIDIA

By 30 JH was running a huge division at a respected Silicon Valley company.

He had a nice house in the burbs. There was the obligatory mortgage and 2 kids. His wife wasn’t working. They had 6 months in savings.

JH quit his job to take a chance with 2 other men with one product and no money. There was no business plan. He’d never even studied business. He did it anyway.

3: JH RAISED MILLIONS TO GET GOING, BUT ALMOST WENT BROKE…TWICE!

Jenson lived in Silicon Valley. He got an audience with the venture capital firms. His only strong point was his reputation as a world class computer scientist. Somehow he got Nvidia’s first funding and employees. Just that is no mean feat! That was in 1993. By 1996 they were 30 days from bankruptcy. They almost went broke again in 1998.

4: THE TECH BOOM MADE HIM A ‘CENTIMILLIONAIRE’

Nvidia’s customers were gamers. Relentless and high pressure work saw them develop a special computer component for rendering graphics they called a ‘GPU’. After 6 years in business, his were the best.

In 1999 gamers were buying these in droves. By 2001, Nvidia had over a billion in revenues. JH was worth over US$100 million and NVDA soaring on the stock market.

He wasn’t even 40. He kept working relentlessly, anyway. His parents told him to hire his brothers to help them out. He didn’t.

5: NVIDIA’S SHARE PRICE COLLAPSED 90% TWICE IN UNDER TEN YEARS

The tech boom and a product disaster saw Nvidia’s share price collapse 90% from 2001 to 2002 and again in 2006. The odds of any investor holding on through this for the long term are minuscule. He did.

6: HE RISKED EVERYTHING TO DEFY WALL STREET

Nvidia’s core gaming business made money. His investors never saw it because JH pumped it straight back into the business, often into obscure tech with no clear rationale. 60% of his staff were devoted to R&D.

JH saw it as a way to avoid competition. Wall Street saw no earnings. By 2014 an “activist” NVDA investor almost had him stripped out of the CEO role. He had to plead to his big investors to let him stay.

JH backed two technologies – parallel computing and neural networks – that most tech heads thought were a waste of time. JH created modern AI from these two. But around 2010 NVDA stock was languishing and the company losing money.

7: HE WENT ALL IN ON “AI” IN AFTER TWO DECADES IN ANOTHER MARKET

The easiest thing in the world was for JH to keep serving his core customer-gamers. JH saw the future over ten years ago. AI was going to remake the world.

He saw it before anyone else, so he could own it. Overnight he turned NVDA from a “gaming” company to an “AI company”.

In 2015 NVDA went back into the SP500 after falling out of it 14 years before.

Would you wait 14 years for a stock to come back??

Anyone who did is now on the ride of the lifetime. JH has created US$3 trillion in value…and is still going!

8: JH COMPLETLY LOSES HIS SHIT AT EMPLOYEES (BUT RARELY FIRES THEM)

I always saw him as a chilled and polished presenter. Apparently he completely loses shit regularly.

Apparently, they call it the Wrath of Huang. Not only will JH scream at you, possibly for more than hour, he does it front of everyone in the office.

A colleague says of his outbursts: “When he’s torturing people, he’s forcing them to learn a lesson – and they certainly would never forget it.”

9: JH WORKS LIKE A MANIAC

JH has worked 12-14 hours a day, seven days a week, for 40 years. He missed most of his kid’s childhoods. People thought he worked hard. He did. The whole company did. In 2014, he went up another level. It’s said that once he realised AI’s potential, he gave up the few hobbies he had and just worked, full time.

10: JH SAYS AI IS NO THREAT TO HUMANITY (AND DON’T F*KN ASK AGAIN!)

Jensen Huang doesn’t believe in rogue AI’s destroying earth, killer robots, mass unemployment or anything around AI is dangerous. He says it just crunches data.

He sure gets the shits with answering that question every day of his life (or at least feels like it). He ought to know the answer on this. Nobody knows this topic better than him.

There you go! 10 things I gleaned from the life of Jensen Huang.

Oh, by the way.

Here is what he says when asked what he was going to do with his staggering riches.

He replied…

“I have no idea. None.”

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

Murray’s Chart of the Day –

ASX 200

Source: Tradingview

The ASX 200 has been performing extremely well since the correction a few months ago.

A new all-time high was hit just last week.

The daily, weekly, and monthly trends are still pointing up. Although the daily trend is quite close to turning down.

But despite the bullishness I remain wary that we aren’t far away from encountering some selling pressure.

The chart above is a weekly chart of the ASX 200, and you can see that there is the prospect of a triple top forming.

A weekly sell pivot is on the cards if the current weakness from today continues into tomorrow.

If that is confirmed, there is an increased chance that we see more downside over the next few weeks.

It won’t take much to negate the short-term bearish picture if we see a new all-time high. So I will be happy to change tack if that happens.

But I reckon the recovery rally is over for now and the risk is to the downside.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps