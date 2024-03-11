Fat Tail’s AI Stock Special: An Advance Warning

On Thursday, we flip the Artificial Intelligence script

In today’s Fat Tail Daily, You’re going to see the final findings of a project I’ve been working on since late last year. It’s my take on AI investing from now until about 2026. But it comes with a warning…

If you’ve followed my work, you’ll know I’m a glass-half-full type of investor.

I’m a bloke that gravitates to interesting ideas and gain opportunities.

I leave the moaning about macro stuff and hand-wringing on geopolitics to the other dudes.

On Thursday, you’re going to see the final findings of a project I’ve been working on since late last year.

It’s my take on AI investing from now until about 2026.

It focusses on small, speculative stocks you probably won’t have heard of.

And from an Australian perspective.

These stocks…and, at this stage, I’m looking at five…are bloody risky.

Make no mistake about that.

They’re not Nvidia. They’re tiny. You could lose a bunch of money if you take my recommendations on them, and I’m wrong.

So just go into this with that crystal clear.

BUT…

If I’m right…

Well, you’ll see the potential scope of what’s on offer on Thursday.

It’s an inherently positive take on where this AI thing might go next.

From a distinctly non-mainstream perspective.

And that’s rare, right?

AI as a topic couldn’t be more mainstream right now.

From ChatGPT to Gemini…Nvidia to whatever your mate you’re playing golf with is banging on about…AI couldn’t be more in the zeitgeist.

We’re going to try and peel the onion a few layers deeper.

I can tell you now, the project is called Collide. Lock. Build. Explode.

Now, all that said, I feel it’s important to break out of cheerleading mode, and inject a healthy dose of reality.

If you’re going to act on my findings, and add my stock selections to your portfolio, you need to do so with your eyes wide open.

You need to be aware of some pit-traps that are almost certainly going to sucker in ill-educated investors and dumb venture capital in the next two years…when it comes to Artificial Intelligence.

This is the megatrend of all megatrends.

And when they come along…once in the blue moon…they come with dangers to your money.

A bunch of front-runners come out of the gate strong…as we’ve seen with Nvidia and Microsoft and Google. And, of course, OpenAI.

The marketers and PR people ‘fire up the chatter’ to manufacture Fear of Missing Out (FOMO).

Retail investors rush in.

Then it becomes apparent that some of these guys were all talk. They fail to monopolize early advancements in the space. And the big front runner stocks correct in Years 2 and 3.

It’s a phenomenon as old as investing itself.

Will that happen to the big AI poster-stars soon?

Possibly.

I don’t know. And, in any case, I’m not focussing on that.

This Thursday, I’m going to focus on the up-and-comers.

The AI ‘Collision’ plays

Even if we see some of the big guys get ‘caught naked’ later this year…

…the five stocks I’ve landed on are playing a whole different game when it comes to AI.

They’re way riskier. In that they’re much smaller and less liquid than Nvidia and Microsoft.

Even if investors decide it’s time to take a bit of profit on Nvidia in say, June, and the stock starts correcting…

…it’s unlikely you’ll lose 50% on them anytime soon.

A 50% loss…or more…is quite possible on each of the five AI Collision plays I’m going to showcase this week.

But there’s also the chance at many hundreds of percent in gains…and fairly quickly…if one or more of these plays work out.

As I’ll show you on Thursday:

We’re nearing the end of the ‘Lock-Up’

phase of the AI megatrend

The building blocks are place.

Data and chip infrastructure is being locked in.

The huge players have made their moves.

From here…

Developers big and small will be rushing to develop apps and services that can take advantage of AI capabilities.

AI versions of everything from banking to health, to creative endeavours, to coding, to education, and way more will come onto market.

The best will thrive like what happened with the web. We’re already seeing experiments taking place in every industry.

For example…

I’ve landed on a small stock for you here with the potential to become the “future ruler” of the AI/Military collision. You’ll hear about them in Collide. Lock. Build. Explode.

Soon, we’ll reach a consolidation period.

As winning companies seek to cement their status as gatekeepers of AI solutions to consumers.

Like Google and Facebook did with the internet.

The opportunity here is to find stocks ripe for a bid from a larger player.

I don’t reckon you’ll need to worry about the right moves to make here until this time next year.

From there…the EXPLODE phase

So far, most of the rapid development has been in the specific area of generative AI. But it will have flow on effects to more general AI/Machine learning fields too.

And we could soon see breakthroughs in other aspects of AI (i.e. biotech discoveries, robotics, gaming, mining etc) at any time.

The stocks I showcase later this week take all this into account.

But…my final warning…

ONLY GO NEAR THESE WITH DOSH YOU’RE PREPARED TO LOSE!!!

These are true-blue punts.

The windfalls could be mind-blowing, once-in-a-generation stuff if we nail onto a true disruptor…while they’re still trading for cents.

But the losses if we cock it up could be equally spectacular.

I just want to make that ultra-crystal clear before you dive into Collide. Lock. Build. Explode.

It drops Thursday.

Watch your inbox.

Best,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

Callum Newman is a real student of the markets. He’s been studying, writing about, and investing for more than 15 years. Between 2014 and 2016, he was mentored by the preeminent economist and author Phillip J Anderson. In 2015, he created The Newman Show Podcast, tapping into his network of contacts, including investing legend Jim Rogers, plus best-selling authors Jim Rickards, George Friedman, and Richard Maybury. He also launched Money Morning Trader, the popular service profiling the hottest stocks on the ASX each trading day.

Today, he helms the ultra-fast-paced stock trading service Small-Cap Systems and small-cap advisory Australian Small-Cap Investigator .