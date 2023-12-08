Exploring the Net Zero Challenge: Interview with Nigel Farage

Predicting when the curtain drops on Net Zero will define when you should transition your investments from the resources needed in the energy transition to the fossil fuels that’ll come to our rescue.

I’ll go out on a limb and say this is the best interview which the infamous UK politician Nigel Farage has ever done.

Which is why I wanted to share it beyond my paying subscribers at Strategic Intelligence Australia. Or at least, a snippet of it.

In it, we focus on Nigel’s speciality — the gap between what people want and believe, and what their politicians and civil servants are giving them. In the past, he has played this gap to succeed politically on Brexit, illegal immigration, the de-banking scandal and more.

On Net Zero, this gap is about to reach breaking point, according to Nigel. We are now waiting for a specific event to force it to slam shut.

Predicting when the curtain drops on Net Zero will define when you should transition your investments from the resources needed in the energy transition to the fossil fuels that’ll come to our rescue once we realise Net Zero isn’t plausible.

Nigel Farage is the best possible person to give you that timeframe.

Kind Regards,

Nick Hubble,

Editor, Strategic Intelligence Australia

Nick Hubble found us at Fat Tail Investment Research in 2010 after a stint inside Wall Street’s most notorious bank, Goldman Sachs during the 2008 GFC. That’s where he saw the true nature of the investment banking business. Since then he’s been the editor of the Daily Reckoning Australia and the UK-based Fortune & Freedom and Gold Stock Fortunes.

He’s delighted to work as Investment Director and Editor for Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence Australia . Here he helps turn Jim’s big-picture views into specific actionable advice and ideas for Australian investors.