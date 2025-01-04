David Murrin on We Are Already in World War III

It’s Brian Chu here again.

Today you’ll hear from global cycles forecaster David Murrin.

David has a long and varied career, which began in the oil exploration business amongst the jungles of Papua New Guinea and the southwestern Pacific Islands.

There, he engaged with the tribes of the Sepik River while exploring the mineral composition of the region.

This was before the age of adventure tourism, and the region was dangerous and uncertain. His work with the PNG tribespeople informed and catalysed his theories on collective human behaviour.

He took that experience into the trading floor in the 1980s, trading FX, bonds, equities and commodities on JP Morgan’s first European proprietary trading desk, before founding JPM’s highly successful European Market Analysis Group.

In the ’90s, he founded his own hedge fund and co-founded various other market funds focused on Africa.

What binds it all is a focus on understanding collective human behavioural patterns, both now and in history, in order to try to predict the future of geopolitics and markets.

It makes for a fascinating interview.

David’s view is that we’re in the early phases of World War III. It began in 2022 with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He also makes the point that China is engaging in a massive arms build-up.

Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report