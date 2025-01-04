Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Commodities

David Murrin on We Are Already in World War III

By ,

It’s Brian Chu here again.

I hope you’ve been enjoying our Gold Summer Series so far.

I especially enjoyed yesterday’s interview with Jim Rickards. Jim was a big influence on my gold journey, so it was good to hear his latest views on the market.

Today you’ll hear from global cycles forecaster David Murrin.

David has a long and varied career, which began in the oil exploration business amongst the jungles of Papua New Guinea and the southwestern Pacific Islands.

There, he engaged with the tribes of the Sepik River while exploring the mineral composition of the region.

This was before the age of adventure tourism, and the region was dangerous and uncertain. His work with the PNG tribespeople informed and catalysed his theories on collective human behaviour.

He took that experience into the trading floor in the 1980s, trading FX, bonds, equities and commodities on JP Morgan’s first European proprietary trading desk, before founding JPM’s highly successful European Market Analysis Group.

In the ’90s, he founded his own hedge fund and co-founded various other market funds focused on Africa.

What binds it all is a focus on understanding collective human behavioural patterns, both now and in history, in order to try to predict the future of geopolitics and markets.

It makes for a fascinating interview.

David’s view is that we’re in the early phases of World War III. It began in 2022 with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He also makes the point that China is engaging in a massive arms build-up.

Listening to David is a real treat. He connects the dots in ways that no one else can.

I hope you enjoy this interview as much as I did…

Fat Tail Investment Research

God bless,

Brian Chu Signature

Brian Chu,
Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brian Chu

Brian Chu is one of Australia’s foremost independent authorities on gold and gold stocks, with a unique strategy for valuing big producers and highly speculative explorers. He established a private family fund that only invests in ASX-listed gold mining companies, possibly the only such fund in Australia, putting his strategy and research skills to the test under public scrutiny. He currently writes two gold-focused investment advisories.

In his Australian Gold Report, Brian shows you a strategy for building long-term wealth in physical gold, along with a select portfolio of hand-picked stocks, mainly producers with proven revenue streams, chosen for their balance of risk and reward.

In his more specialised Gold Stock Pro service, Brian helps readers trade some of the most exciting, speculative gold mining plays on the ASX. He uses his proprietary system — based on the famous Lassonde Curve model, which tracks the life cycle of mining stocks. His aim is to help you get ready to trade the next phase of gold and silver’s anticipated longer-term bull market for opportunities to benefit.

Brian’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

  • David Murrin on We Are Already in World War III
    By Brian Chu

    It’s Brian Chu here again. I hope you’ve been enjoying our Gold Summer Series so far. I especially enjoyed yesterday’s interview with Jim Rickards. Jim was a big influence on my gold journey, so it was good to hear his latest views on the market. Today you’ll hear from global cycles forecaster David Murrin. David […]

  • Ronald-Peter Stoeferle on The New Gold Playbook
    By Brian Chu

    Welcome to 2025! Well, we are two days in…but who counts Day 1? I hope you had a wonderful time bringing in the New Year. But today, we get right down to business. And that business…is gold. I’m Brian Chu, and as you might know, I’m the gold guy around here. I don’t just talk […]

  • Jim Rickards on The Everything Hedge for an Uncertain World
    By Brian Chu

    Today, we continue our deep dive into the global gold market. Did you catch yesterday’s fascinating interview with Ronnie Stoeferle of In Gold We Trust? I hope so (if not, catch up here!)…because today we take it up a notch with our geopolitical expert, Jim Rickards. Jim needs no introduction for those who know him. […]

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2025 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988