America on a War Footing: Implications as US Mineral Strategy Turns to Africa

Geologist James Cooper examines the potential implications of America’s heavy focus on West Africa. Why is the US becoming deeply involved here? And what could the consequences be?

What do Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal all have in common?

They’re all countries located along Africa’s West Coast.

But they’re also small; collectively, these five countries have an insignificant GDP of around $75 billion.

However, the leaders of these five countries were just given a special one-on-one invitation to meet with US President Donald Trump last week.

This privilege hasn’t been extended to many of the world’s major economies, including US allies like Australia.

So, what’s going on?

The US President is a busy man.

He sits in the middle of a global tariff war, is attempting to negotiate peace in Ukraine and Gaza, managing an escalating Iran-Israeli conflict, all while trying to manage the break-up of one of his closest political buddies, Elon Musk!

Surely Trump has better things to do than meet with a bunch of leaders from a place he probably couldn’t put on a map!

Mining Memo’s Take

As with everything US strategy-related these days, I have no doubt that this event is rooted in mineral security.

Trump wants access to the small bounty held within these little West African nations. But I think there’s far more to it than this.

You see, each of these FIVE countries sits along the African West Coast, the Atlantic Ocean.

As you can see, below, this is America’s direct connection with Africa:

Source: Optuma

So, while there’s perhaps some mineral importance among this group of nations, I believe this has more to do with geography; their position along the Atlantic Coast.

Africa’s major mineral wealth lies somewhere in the middle…

A region that hosts the world’s highest grade copper mines, but is still vastly underexplored.

It’s called the Central African Copper Belt and runs through the DRC and Zambia. I once worked there as an exploration geologist!

And I believe right now, America is doing all it can to secure safe passage for the raw materials that sit in Africa’s deep heart.

In fact, the US has already invested billions in upgrading ports and railway lines in Angola, another African nation on Africa’s West coast.

Last week, I detailed the strategic importance of this move to my paid readership group at Diggers & Drillers.

America is helping to restore a major railway corridor linking Central African mines to Angola’s ports.

And this critical US strategy crosses both sides of the political divide… Republicans and Democrats.

Last year, former President Joe Biden became the first US leader (ever) to visit this backwater African nation. Such was its importance.

Something’s happening between Africa and the US… And no one’s paying attention.

I believe it’s rooted in securing America’s supply of raw materials.

And gaining safe and secure access across the Atlantic Ocean.

Why is that important?

Sun Tzu states in The Art of War: “Be where your enemy is not.”

And that might be the point here…

With a direct link across the Atlantic Ocean, the US can secure the safe passage of Africa’s mineral wealth.

That’s what it needs in an era of global trade fragmentation or a major war.

We live in a period of uncertainty, and secure supply chains of raw materials are the vital element keeping economies functioning.

So, can you profit from America’s Pivot into Africa?

As a former geo, I’ve spent plenty of time in Africa.

Most of that was in the Central African Copper Belt, which is a key part of what I believe is the core of America’s mineral strategy.

I’ve seen (first-hand) the projects that will benefit as the US government invests billions in securing its footprint in this part of the world.

It’s set to build railways, highways, processing facilities, and ports.

So, is there an investment angle here?

Well, mining companies typically have to foot the cost of infrastructure themselves…

Moving raw ore from the mine to global markets is a significant part of their capex build-out.

But given America’s anxiety over mineral supply, the US taxpayer could soon cover much of that cost!

Making it easier (and cheaper) for miners to get their raw material onto the market.

That means higher profit margins for the international producers developing or actively mining in the Central African Copper Belt.

And I’ve uncovered one of these companies.

A company that stands to benefit enormously as the US pivots into Africa.

You can get the name of that company, plus several others that will benefit from heightened mineral insecurity, here.

Until next time, take care.

Regards,

James Cooper,

Editor, Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers