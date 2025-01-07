Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Commodities

Dan Denning on the Dow/Gold ratio

By ,

It’s Brian Chu here again.

Well, we’re getting toward the end of our Gold Summer Series. I hope you’ve enjoyed the interviews so far and learnt a lot. I know I have.

That’s the thing about the gold market. It has such depth and history that there is always something new to learn.

Today’s interview is no exception. In it, you’ll hear from Dan Denning. Long time readers will know Dan established Fat Tail Investment Research back in 2006. Back then, it was known as Port Phillip Publishing.

Today, Dan works with Agora Founder Bill Bonner, a well-known gold advocate. In this work, Dan focuses on a little known (but very effective) ratio that helps keep investors out of trouble.

It’s a relative take on gold, rather than giving you an absolute view on where the precious metal is heading in 2025.

Enjoy…

Fat Tail Investment Research

God bless,

Brian Chu Signature

Brian Chu,
Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brian Chu

Brian Chu is one of Australia’s foremost independent authorities on gold and gold stocks, with a unique strategy for valuing big producers and highly speculative explorers. He established a private family fund that only invests in ASX-listed gold mining companies, possibly the only such fund in Australia, putting his strategy and research skills to the test under public scrutiny. He currently writes two gold-focused investment advisories.

In his Australian Gold Report, Brian shows you a strategy for building long-term wealth in physical gold, along with a select portfolio of hand-picked stocks, mainly producers with proven revenue streams, chosen for their balance of risk and reward.

In his more specialised Gold Stock Pro service, Brian helps readers trade some of the most exciting, speculative gold mining plays on the ASX. He uses his proprietary system — based on the famous Lassonde Curve model, which tracks the life cycle of mining stocks. His aim is to help you get ready to trade the next phase of gold and silver’s anticipated longer-term bull market for opportunities to benefit.

Brian’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

  • Dan Denning on the Dow/Gold ratio
    By Brian Chu

    It’s Brian Chu here again. Well, we’re getting toward the end of our Gold Summer Series. I hope you’ve enjoyed the interviews so far and learnt a lot. I know I have. That’s the thing about the gold market. It has such depth and history that there is always something new to learn. Today’s interview […]

  • Jan Nieuwenhuijs on the Return of the Market’s Apex Predator
    By Brian Chu

    Gold bullion had a tremendous year in 2024, up around 30%. Our Gold Summer Series engages with a number of global experts to ask what’s in store for 2025. Today – day 5 – Nick talks to Jan Nieuwenhuijs, an independent researcher of the international gold market. Jan cut his teeth on all things precious […]

  • Tim Price on The Fundamental Impossibility of Paying Back the Debt
    By Brian Chu

    Welcome to day four of our Gold Summer Series! I hope you’ve had a relaxing summer break so far. On day one, you heard from Ronnie Stoeferle. On day two, Jim Rickards shared his views, and on day three, global cycles guru David Murrin provided his take. Today, we hear from Tim Price, a true […]

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2025 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988