Copper’s Christmas Breakout and a New Stock Idea

Once every few years we give our members the opportunity to kiss their annual membership fees goodbye and gain access to literally everything we publish for an, at first blush, large one off fee.

If you have done well from our work over the past year, I see it as an investment into your future investing power.

To buy everything we produce until you retire would cost you literally hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When considering how much you can pay now to get that much value I think it’s a no-brainer.

So if you’d like to take our relationship to the next level or at least consider doing so, please take the time to read this.

Every company invests profits made into growing their business which leads to even bigger profits.

It you see your investing as a business (which you should), this is a rare chance to take the leap and increase your firepower dramatically.

Now onto today’s Closing bell…

***

Hopes for a Santa rally received a boost last week with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq confirming a weekly buy signal.

As I show you in today’s Closing Bell video below, US markets can trend on the weekly charts for a long time.

Weekly buy pivots within a weekly uptrend are often a great hint that further upside is on the way.

The beauty of following the weekly pivots is that there’s a clear line in the sand below the market where you can switch back to a less bullish posture.

For example, if a weekly sell pivot happens in the next few weeks, I will change my tune.

But as long as the weekly buy pivot from last week is ‘live’, I can relax and allow the probabilities to play out that another run is likely.

Odds of an interest rate cut in the US next week are nearly 100%, and Trump is saying he knows who he will pick to head the Fed next year.

If he is a yes man, we could be in for further interest rate cuts in the US next year.

That appears to be lifting animal spirits in stocks, so a Santa rally could feed into a strong start to the year in 2026.

Unfortunately, Australia is lagging behind, with our stock market performing much weaker than the US lately. Odds of an interest rate rise have surprisingly risen recently as inflation remains elevated.

So fingers crossed a strong US market can lift us out of the doldrums.

Commodities have certainly been a bright spot of late, with copper flying this week. Charlie and I mentioned how good copper was looking last week, and have been bullish on copper for ages, so hopefully you are on board and cheering it on.

If not, we have a Christmas present for you this week with an up-and-coming copper stock mentioned today.

I give you the levels where I think they will be a strong buy moving forward.

The weakening US dollar (on the back of falling interest rates) is feeding into the strong commodity story, and there’s a chance we see a solid sell signal in the US dollar this month.

It is a complex setup in the US dollar, and I try to explain it for you in the video below.

Another complex setup is in Bitcoin, which has run +12% since we mentioned it as a possible buy last week.

However, there’s now some solid resistance overhead, as a monthly sell pivot has been confirmed.

So if you are buying Bitcoin looking for a bounce, you may want to de-risk around US$104,000–108,000.

If the selling returns from around that level, the next leg down could be a doozy.

We discuss all of the issues mentioned above in today’s bumper issue of Closing Bell, so I hope you enjoy it, and be sure to give us a like on YouTube if it added some value to your day.