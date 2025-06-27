Commodities Fly as Dollar Plummets

With war uncertainty gone it is risk-on in markets. The US Dollar plunge is putting a rocket under a bunch of commodities. Murray shows you which ones.

The relentless rise in stocks continues with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq busting out to new all-time highs with plenty of momentum behind them.

The ASX 200 isn’t that far behind with the all-time high just 1% above the current price.

The tariff tantrum seems long ago, with the Israel/Iran war taking up all the headlines.

Now that the uncertainty around the war seems to have evaporated, the safe haven bids are reversing and risk-on seems to be the name of the game.

In today’s Closing Bell Murray looks at the precarious situation in the US Dollar Index and how that can feed into strengthening commodity prices.

Platinum, palladium, uranium, and copper are all running hard with more upside expected.

Murray points out just how high they could go in the next bull run and why there’s still time to jump on board.

Callum finishes up with a warning about the vagaries if trusting AI but points out that the bull market in stocks may be just getting started if AI fulfils its promise to put a rocket under productivity.

Now that tax loss selling season is over and stocks are flying, it is a perfect time to start running the ruler over the beaten up microcap sector which could play catch up and start outperforming larger stocks.

