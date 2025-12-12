Fat Tail Daily

Closing Bell Finale: The Setup for 2026

This is the final live Closing Bell for 2025, and it tees up what Murray thinks could matter most in 2026. The big theme is the growing gap between Australian and US interest rates. Falling US rates and a softer US dollar could shape the biggest opportunities next year. A weaker US dollar is helping commodities push higher, and the move is already showing up across gold, silver, copper, rare earths, lithium, and uranium, with more upside possible.

This is the final live instalment of Closing Bell for 2025, and we have put together a comprehensive update for you today, so don’t miss it.

Over the next three weeks, instead of our usual weekly coverage, we’ll share with you a free three-part educational series to explain major parts of my trading model to you.

So, if you have been enjoying my Closing Bell series but have spent some time wondering what I’m talking about and want to know more, this series is for you.

The first video will explain how ranges form and why they’re a fabulous opportunity to enter solid trades with brilliant risk/reward characteristics.

In the second video, I’ll show you what buy and sell pivots are and how powerful they can be when using the right timeframe.

The third video will explain my trend following methods and combine everything you have learned into a unified whole.

So I hope you check in every Friday over the Christmas break to scrub up on your technical analysis, so you hit the ground running next year.

Today’s Closing Bell delves into the rising divergence between Australian and US interest rates.

It’s something that could define the biggest opportunities next year.

A falling US dollar feeds into rising commodities, and we are already seeing a nice run in gold, silver, copper, rare earths, lithium, and uranium.

If you have been a regular watcher of Closing Bell this year, you should already be in some great positions before these major rallies began.

I reckon there’s still plenty of upside to come in key commodities next year, so you haven’t missed the boat if you are still on the sidelines.

US stocks are adjusting to falling interest rates, with some money coming out of expensive tech stocks and heading into smaller stocks in the ‘real’ economy.

Small and mid-cap stocks are finally catching a bid, and the Russell 2000 has just had a major breakout above a four-year resistance level.

Australian stocks are now reacting to the positive US lead and the kick higher in commodities from a falling US dollar.

Although Aussie stocks remain weaker than their US counterparts, a weekly buy pivot today will switch off the bearish picture for the moment and open the door to a Santa rally.

So click on the picture below to watch Charlie and I trying to figure out what 2026 will look like and where the big money will be made.

I hope you enjoy my three-part trader education series over the next few weeks, and I will be back on deck in the New Year.

If we have helped you make a few bob over the year, be sure to drop by the YouTube version and leave a comment and a ‘like’.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader and International Stock Trader

Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader…and then applies the same system to the ultra-speculative end of the Australian market in Fat Tail Microcaps (this service is strictly limited and via invitation only).

  Closing Bell Finale: The Setup for 2026
    This is the final live Closing Bell for 2025, and it tees up what Murray thinks could matter most in 2026. The big theme is the growing gap between Australian and US interest rates. Falling US rates and a softer US dollar could shape the biggest opportunities next year. A weaker US dollar is helping commodities push higher, and the move is already showing up across gold, silver, copper, rare earths, lithium, and uranium, with more upside possible.

