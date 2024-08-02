Closing Bell #150: A Special Trade

A copper buy to consider making soon

In today’s Closing Bell video, Murray gives you an ETF to consider and tells you the price where you can start accumulating a position.

In this 150th edition of Closing Bell, Murray outlines the brewing long-term opportunity in copper as the price falls. Investors with high conviction who trade against the crowd are usually the ones that end up with the large returns.

Today is Closing Bell 150!

We mark the occasion with an actionable trade idea. So let’s get stuck in…

You would be forgiven for feeling a bit of whiplash after the week we just witnessed.

A strong rally early in the week after OK inflation numbers in Australia was snuffed out with a bang on Friday as the correction in US mega-cap tech stocks gathers steam.

US bonds are rallying as money comes out of stocks and looks for a safer home with the whiff of war in the Middle East.

Commodities have not been spared over the past few months with an across the board sell-off gathering steam.

How should you navigate the maelstrom?

That’s what I want to chat about in this special Closing Bell today.

To outperform you need high conviction in a view and must be prepared to step up and accumulate a position as others are running scared.

It’s the toughest thing to do because we all get caught up in the excitement of uptrends and the utter fear in downtrends.

It pays to step back and look at a bird’s eye view, so you aren’t caught up in the short-term volatility.

We’re going to talk about COPPER…

I want to give you a detailed look at the long-term prospects for copper. So you can increase your conviction to a point where you are able to go against the crowd and start accumulating as the price falls.

I will also give you the name of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that I reckon is the one to start accumulating for the next bull market.

Markets have been incredibly tough to navigate over the last few years as central bankers chased down inflation and ramped interest rates higher.

We know we are entering the final phase of that period. And we will probably see some heightened volatility as we head towards the next cycle.

Investors that focus in on the most bullish themes during this heightened volatility and keep their heads while others are dumping positions in a panic should reap the rewards as interest rates fall and another bull cycle begins.

That is why I have put together a detailed look at the opportunity on offer in copper for today’s 150th edition of Closing Bell.

I hope you enjoy it and thanks for watching!

