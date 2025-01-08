Fat Tail Daily

Brian Chu: This could influence the gold price in 2025

By ,

Well, that (almost) concludes our Gold Summer Series.

It’s been a fascinating bunch of conversations, with each speaker talking the topic of gold from a different angle.

We had Ronnie Stoeferle on day one…

Jim Rickards on day two…

David Murrin on day three…

Tim Price on day four…

Jan Nieuwenhuijs on day five…

Dan Denning on day six…

You can catch up these conversations here.

And, to finish off the series, we have yours truly.

In today’s interview, I talk to Nick about what I see for gold in 2025.

Needless to say, it’s shaping up to be another strong year.

But as you’ll see, it’s not going to be a one-way street. There will no doubt be profit-taking and short-term corrections along the way. Gold stocks are some of the riskiest and most volatile on the market.

That’s just part-and-parcel of investing in the gold market. I know the deal. I’ve invested the majority of my family’s wealth in gold and gold stocks for the past decade or so.

I’ve enjoyed bull markets and suffered in bear markets. What I do know is that when times are bullish, like they are now, you have to be aggressive.

Talking of which, tomorrow, I’m going to show you exactly how you can be aggressive over the coming weeks and months — by investing in some of the smaller miners who often benefit from a move up in the gold price.

I’ve put together a buy list of some of the best looking prospects, including the three stocks that are right at the top of my list. I’ll tell you all about them in a special presentation tomorrow.

You’ll even get the name, ticker symbol and all the tradeable details of my highest conviction gold mining stock just for watching. It will be well worth your time, I can assure you.

If you’re interested in finding out how you could turn this bull market into a portfolio of highly impressive gold stock investments, look out for an email tomorrow with the subject line: ‘Gold: your timing couldn’t be better…’

That’s coming your way tomorrow. Today, all you need to do is sit back and enjoy my conversation with Nick.

Click below to watch…

God bless,

Brian Chu Signature

Brian Chu,
Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Brian Chu

Brian Chu is one of Australia’s foremost independent authorities on gold and gold stocks, with a unique strategy for valuing big producers and highly speculative explorers. He established a private family fund that only invests in ASX-listed gold mining companies, possibly the only such fund in Australia, putting his strategy and research skills to the test under public scrutiny. He currently writes two gold-focused investment advisories.

In his Australian Gold Report, Brian shows you a strategy for building long-term wealth in physical gold, along with a select portfolio of hand-picked stocks, mainly producers with proven revenue streams, chosen for their balance of risk and reward.

In his more specialised Gold Stock Pro service, Brian helps readers trade some of the most exciting, speculative gold mining plays on the ASX. He uses his proprietary system — based on the famous Lassonde Curve model, which tracks the life cycle of mining stocks. His aim is to help you get ready to trade the next phase of gold and silver’s anticipated longer-term bull market for opportunities to benefit.

