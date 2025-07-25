Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Latest

Banks Dumped while Resources Spike

By ,

Banks are selling off while resources rally. Is it time to short sell CBA? Murray answers that question and looks at the future facing metals stocks that are blasting off.

We are just a week away from Trumps 1 August deadline for tariff negotiations to wrap up.

By the look of things at the moment the market seems confident deals can be done, and the economy will rebound nicely once uncertainty is out of the way.

US stocks are hitting new all-time highs on a daily basis and daily, weekly and monthly trends are pointing up.

Trump has put a rocket under the beaten up future facing metals sector and Callum and I have been pointing out many possible opportunities in that space over the last few months.

But despite the general bullishness there has been some weakness showing up in certain areas.

Banks in particular have seen some stiff selling pressure over the last few weeks with some of that money finding its way into the large resource stocks such as BHP Group [ASX:BHP], Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO], and Fortescue [ASX:FMG].

With Commonwealth Bank of Australia [ASX:CBA] so clearly overvalued, we must ask the question whether now is the time to short sell the stock. I answer that question in the Closing Bell video below.

I also have a look at the US Dollar Index [TSV:DXY] which is looking weak with potentially a lot more downside to come. That will put a rocket under commodities and the Aussie dollar.

We finish today’s session looking at various stocks in the future facing metals space that are powering ahead, with potentially a lot more upside to come.

If you have made some money on the ideas we have been sharing with you and enjoy the show please click on the ‘YouTube’ text in the bottom right of the video and when you are in the YouTube version of Closing Bell give us a ‘like’.

Regards,

Murray Dawes Signature

Murray Dawes,
Editor, Retirement Trader

Advertisement:

The fourth big ‘shift’ in mining

There have been three major changes to the way the resource sector works in the last century.

Each one birthed some of Australia’s biggest mining companies — like BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue…and handed some significant gains to investors.

We’re now witnessing a fourth major shift in this sector…

Discover the four stocks that could benefit most here.

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader…and then applies the same system to the ultra-speculative end of the Australian market in Fat Tail Microcaps (this service is strictly limited and via invitation only).

Murray’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2025 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988